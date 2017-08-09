With the GOP-led Congress on vacation having not repealed nor replaced Obamacare, here comes the blame game. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the failure was because President Trump had “excessive expectations”:

“Part of the reason I think that the storyline is that we haven’t done much is because, in part, the president and others have set these early timelines about things need to be done by a certain point.” [break] “Our new president of course has not been in this line of work before and I think had excessive expectations about how quickly thing happen in the democratic process.”

Video here:

.@SenateMajLdr: "Our new @POTUS has of course not been in this line of work before, and I think had excessive expectations." pic.twitter.com/TDr9jG6J6f — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) August 9, 2017

Well, that didn’t sit well with White House Social Media Director Dan Scavino Jr. and Fox News’ Sean Hannity. Here’s is Scavino’s response:

More excuses. @SenateMajLdr must have needed another 4 years – in addition to the 7 years — to repeal and replace Obamacare….. https://t.co/6FOVBm6BQU — Dan Scavino Jr. (@DanScavino) August 9, 2017

Sean Hannity upped it a notch, calling McConnell “WEAK” and “SPINELESS. The link in the tweet is broken, but it looks like this is the article he was sharing (it’s the same quote as in Scavino’s tweet):

. @SenateMajLdr No Senator, YOU are a WEAK, SPINELESS leader who does not keep his word and you need to Retire! https://t.co/BL4uf7WLM1… — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) August 9, 2017

Hey, there’s plenty of blame to go around but Savino and Hannity aren’t wrong.

***