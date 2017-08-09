With the GOP-led Congress on vacation having not repealed nor replaced Obamacare, here comes the blame game. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the failure was because President Trump had “excessive expectations”:

“Part of the reason I think that the storyline is that we haven’t done much is because, in part, the president and others have set these early timelines about things need to be done by a certain point.” [break] “Our new president of course has not been in this line of work before and I think had excessive expectations about how quickly thing happen in the democratic process.”

Video here:

Well, that didn’t sit well with White House Social Media Director Dan Scavino Jr. and Fox News’ Sean Hannity. Here’s is Scavino’s response:

Sean Hannity upped it a notch, calling McConnell “WEAK” and “SPINELESS. The link in the tweet is broken, but it looks like this is the article he was sharing (it’s the same quote as in Scavino’s tweet):

Hey, there’s plenty of blame to go around but Savino and Hannity aren’t wrong.

***

