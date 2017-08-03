Expect to hear a lot about this story today:

The president who once asked "what's the point?" of vacationing is preparing to take a 17-day getaway: https://t.co/zoEfN0hrti — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) August 3, 2017

And to be honest, President Trump’s past criticisms of Barack Obama and his many vacations will make any hits he takes entirely self-inflicted:

It's Jan. 2. President Obama should end his vacation early & get back to Washington to straighten out the ObamaCare catastrophe–or end it. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2014

President @BarackObama's vacation is costing taxpayers millions of dollars—-Unbelievable! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2012

The habitual vacationer, @BarackObama, is now in Hawaii. This vacation is costing taxpayers $4 milion +++ while there is 20% unemployment. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2011

When will Obama next go on vacation if he wins the election? The day after. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 12, 2012

But there is another way the White House could spin this if it wanted…

President Trump isn’t going on vacation as much as he’s being forced out as the “dump” is getting repaired. From the AP:

The president’s vacation could be driven, in part, by necessity. Everyone who works in the White House West Wing, including the Oval Office occupant himself, will be forced to clear out by week’s end so that the government can replace the balky, 27-year-old heating and cooling system.

And:

Besides the replacement of the West Wing’s heating and cooling system, repairs are also to be made to the steps on the South Portico, the side of the White House facing the National Mall. Cosmetic upgrades, including interior painting, replacing carpeting and curtains and fixing water leaks in the press office ceiling, are also on the maintenance list. Repairmen and others are expected to work around the clock during the coming weeks to complete all the upgrades by Aug. 21.

Although President Trump himself ruined this line of defense after tweeting how great the White House was yesterday:

I love the White House, one of the most beautiful buildings (homes) I have ever seen. But Fake News said I called it a dump – TOTALLY UNTRUE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2017

He’s referring to the “Fake News” Golf Magazine article that quoted him as saying the White House is a “dump” and that’s why he leaves on weekends:

Golf Magazine had cited unnamed Bedminster members saying he told them: "That White House is a real dump." https://t.co/oqXR7CRsmw https://t.co/E82BJtVpka — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) August 3, 2017

And since there’s a tweet for everything:

