A 16th lawyer has been added to independent counsel Robert Muller’s team investigating alleged Russian meddling in the 20016 election. Meet Greg Andres:

EXCLUSIVE: Former Justice Department official Greg Andres joins special counsel Mueller's team. https://t.co/nDk0xKNVLo via @karen_freifeld pic.twitter.com/fM7NEyM2CW — Reuters U.S. News (@ReutersUS) August 1, 2017

Andres worked in the Justice Department under President Obama as “deputy assistant attorney general in the criminal division, where he oversaw the fraud unit and managed the program that targeted illegal foreign bribery“:

Greg Andres "oversaw the [DOJ] fraud unit and managed the program that targeted illegal foreign bribery." https://t.co/Gi3VkutpWi — Matt Ford (@fordm) August 1, 2017

And he has a history of donating to Democrats:

He gave $2,700 to Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand's (D-N.Y.) campaign in March. She won her last race with 72% of the vote. https://t.co/iXUHlZGJDg — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 2, 2017

Are you as stunned as I am that Mueller's latest addition to his mob is another Democratic donor?🤔

It's a sham.https://t.co/j7PZCZZ47Z pic.twitter.com/rGQeby5v3H — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 2, 2017

His wife, Ronnie Abrams, is a U.S. district judge appointed by Obama in 2012:

"Objective" Mueller hired Greg Andres who had a senior DOJ position in the Holder DOJ and his wife was appointed federal Judge by Obama. https://t.co/JYE9DVceTv — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) August 2, 2017

Abrams was recommended to the White House by Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, who Andres donated to in 2017:

Who coincidentally was the first judicial recommendation by Gillibrand pic.twitter.com/opO2MJUIhx — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) August 2, 2017

Sounds like a great hire to us!

