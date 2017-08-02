A 16th lawyer has been added to independent counsel Robert Muller’s team investigating alleged Russian meddling in the 20016 election. Meet Greg Andres:

Andres worked in the Justice Department under President Obama as “deputy assistant attorney general in the criminal division, where he oversaw the fraud unit and managed the program that targeted illegal foreign bribery“:

Trending

And he has a history of donating to Democrats:

His wife, Ronnie Abrams, is a U.S. district judge appointed by Obama in 2012:

Abrams was recommended to the White House by Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, who Andres donated to in 2017:

Sounds like a great hire to us!

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpFBIGreg AndresRobert MuellerRussia