Circa’s Sara Carter reported yesterday that former Obama staffer Ben Rhodes is now a “person of interest” in the House Intelligence Committee’s investigation into the unmasking of Americans during the Obama administration:

#Breaking READ Latest: Ben Rhodes now a person of interest in House Intelligence Committee Unmasking Investigation https://t.co/iuDai6xMiw — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) August 1, 2017

Now, while this does seem like really big news, former Assistant United States Attorney and National Review Contributing Editor Andrew C. McCarthy has his doubts:

'Person of interest' is nonsense term in law-enforcement (where question is 'subject' or 'target' of GJ inv). What does it mean to Congress? https://t.co/6QCR8NrJkn — Andrew C. McCarthy (@AndrewCMcCarthy) August 2, 2017

And this is a very good question:

I'm very interested in unmasking/political-spying story. My hesitation: POTUS could declassify all this info. Why hasn't he? — Andrew C. McCarthy (@AndrewCMcCarthy) August 2, 2017

On unmasking, when POTUS could declassify & publicize all info but chooses not to, I worry they're more interested in narrative than facts. — Andrew C. McCarthy (@AndrewCMcCarthy) August 2, 2017

I'm totally willing to believe there was political spying. But when people in position easily to prove it just float innuendo, count me out. https://t.co/RKVVRHi6Zw — Andrew C. McCarthy (@AndrewCMcCarthy) August 2, 2017

Over to you, President Trump: Time to unmask the unmaskers.

