We still don’t know if Kid Rock is running for Senate in Michigan or not, but he’s doing all the right things to reach out to voters. Like this greeting to his fans over on Twitter:

He’ll fit right in:

The future conscience of the Senate. https://t.co/6sUX0o2FRK — Mike Warren (@MichaelRWarren) July 30, 2017

When will we see him campaign with President Trump?

Soon enough this will be from aboard Airforce One https://t.co/l0P2Vlwkyd — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 30, 2017

And notice the male-to-female ratio on the plane? That means Mr. Rock is the GOP candidate best positioned to take on Dems and their phony #WarOnWomen nonsense:

That's potential US Senate candidate Bob Richie flashing double middle fingers on a luxury airplane with five young female companions. https://t.co/BRfg2sXLT4 — Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) July 30, 2017

And as we’ve said before, he’s going to win:

He gets my vote. https://t.co/TkVPhhMRcz — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) July 30, 2017

***

