As we told you earlier, CNN’s Brian Stelter questioned why J.K. Rowling has not yet deleted her debunked mega-viral tweets accusing President Donald Trump of avoiding contact with a little boy in a wheelchair.

Well, since he’s calling people out and all, how about a little attention to Chelsea Clinton for not un-retweeting these “bogus tweets” from the “Harry Potter” author?

If @piersmorgan is going to call JKRowling out, perhaps he should also call out @ChelseaClinton for spreading lies. pic.twitter.com/gBo0ntywqw — Sandy (@RightGlockMom) July 30, 2017

Piers Morgan did call out Clinton over it, which was nice to see:

Yes, good point.

Why have you not undone your retweet of this lie, @ChelseaClinton? https://t.co/buoJawirij — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 30, 2017

Over to you, Chelsea.

***

