As we told you earlier, CNN’s Brian Stelter questioned why J.K. Rowling has not yet deleted her debunked mega-viral tweets accusing President Donald Trump of avoiding contact with a little boy in a wheelchair.

Well, since he’s calling people out and all, how about a little attention to Chelsea Clinton for not un-retweeting these “bogus tweets” from the “Harry Potter” author?

Piers Morgan did call out Clinton over it, which was nice to see:

Over to you, Chelsea.

