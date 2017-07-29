Rep. Barbara Lee of Texas is the winner of the dumbest take on DHS Secretary and retired United States Marine Corps general John F. Kelly taking the White House Chief of Staff job:

By putting Gen John Kelly in charge, Pres Trump is militarizing the White House & putting our executive branch in the hands of an extremist. — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) July 28, 2017

An “extremist” who was overwhelmingly confirmed to serve as the head of DHS by the Senate:

That extremist, by the way, was confirmed to run Homeland Security by an 88-11 vote, which means 37 @SenateDems were totally cool with it. https://t.co/NU4sF0L5hb — Ron Hogan (@RonHogan) July 28, 2017

And an “extremist” who lost his son fighting in Afghanistan:

Gen. Kelly earned respect everywhere he went in the USMC. He's a Gold Star father who knows the costs, don't think "extremist" is fair. https://t.co/rhHostL8An — David B Larter (@DavidLarter) July 28, 2017

What’s wrong with her?

This thing where Democrats insist a retired military man or woman can never be allowed to fully reintegrate into society is really gross. https://t.co/Pds0Kzt78K — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) July 28, 2017

It does probably mean Kelly is the right guy for the job:

If making Kelly Chief of Staff is going to cause more of this It's even better than I thought Bring the crazy

Dems https://t.co/grDAu1loBp — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) July 28, 2017

If this is Lee’s response I am automatically going to assume John Kelly is a great pick. https://t.co/7ZdKzklJvx — Mike Beasley (@MikeBeas) July 28, 2017

And evergreen:

We live in incredibly mind-numbingly stupid times. https://t.co/D18tOsAXTo — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) July 28, 2017

***