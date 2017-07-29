Rep. Barbara Lee of Texas is the winner of the dumbest take on DHS Secretary and retired United States Marine Corps general John F. Kelly taking the White House Chief of Staff job:

An “extremist” who was overwhelmingly confirmed to serve as the head of DHS by the Senate:

And an “extremist” who lost his son fighting in Afghanistan:

What’s wrong with her?

It does probably mean Kelly is the right guy for the job:

And evergreen:

