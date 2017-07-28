After last night’s Obamacare debacle, this is a very good question:

Someone explain to me why Kid Rock would not be an improvement. — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 28, 2017

Well, the good news is another poll has Mr. Rock up 48.6–46.1:

#MISen Trafalgar Group poll:

Kid Rock (R) 48.6%

Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D) 46.1%https://t.co/mM8LGm4UCn — RRH Elections (@RRHElections) July 28, 2017

And Mr. Rock is up big among GOP primary voters:

Here's that MI-Sen poll I mentioned earlier, which also has @KidRock running away w GOP primary. https://t.co/VrUsy4Pa5c — Molly Ball (@mollyesque) July 28, 2017

Like, really, really big:

It’s happening!

Senator Rock, you guys https://t.co/fCYfkDlqCN — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) July 28, 2017

I think we all need to have a serious conversation about Kid Rock becoming a U.S. Senator, because it is totally going to happen. — Joe Sweeney (@JoeSweeneyNH) July 28, 2017

***

