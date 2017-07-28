An anonymous “ally” of Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and former COS Reince Priebus told CNBC’s John Harwood that President Trump’s next move is “warfare against GOP Congress”:

And that Trump will move toward “an independent WH”:

The first sign of this being true might be Dems coming out in support of new COS John Kelly, which is happening:

Trending

And let’s not forget all of those now deleted tweets from Anthony Scaramucci praising liberal policies:

So much for tax reform then:

And we’re not sure anyone has quite thought this one out, if it’s even true:

As author Anne Rice points out, the GOP Congress has already declared war on President Trump, so maybe Trump is going to return fire?

***

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: John KellyReince Priebus