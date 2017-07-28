An anonymous “ally” of Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and former COS Reince Priebus told CNBC’s John Harwood that President Trump’s next move is “warfare against GOP Congress”:

Ryan-Priebus ally to me: next phase of Trump presidency will be warfare against GOP Congress — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) July 28, 2017

And that Trump will move toward “an independent WH”:

Ryan-Priebus ally tells me Trump is moving toward "an independent WH" untethered from the Republican Party — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) July 28, 2017

The first sign of this being true might be Dems coming out in support of new COS John Kelly, which is happening:

Blumenthal on @CNN singing Kelly's praises. Things are certainly getting interesting. — Ben (@BenHowe) July 28, 2017

And let’s not forget all of those now deleted tweets from Anthony Scaramucci praising liberal policies:

All the official GOP exit the West Wing abruptly. A guy who sounded much more lefty takes over comms. Blumenthal sings praises for new CoS.. — Ben (@BenHowe) July 28, 2017

So much for tax reform then:

With interesting implications for, among other things, tax legislation. https://t.co/XztZrEsg78 — Neil Irwin (@Neil_Irwin) July 28, 2017

And we’re not sure anyone has quite thought this one out, if it’s even true:

If you assume that Trump is trying to get impeached, everything he has done starts making sense. https://t.co/ub88OhtCnT — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) July 28, 2017

As author Anne Rice points out, the GOP Congress has already declared war on President Trump, so maybe Trump is going to return fire?

The GOP Senate has already started the war on Trump. Lindsay Graham and Bob Sasse have stood up to Trump. So has McCain. https://t.co/h6POhpdTaK — Anne Rice (@AnneRiceAuthor) July 28, 2017

