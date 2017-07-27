Sen. Chuck Grassley tweeted last night that the agenda for the Judiciary Committee which he chairs for the remainder of 2017 does not include a new attorney general should President Trump decided to fire current Attorney General Jeff Sessions:

Everybody in D.C. Shld b warned that the agenda for the judiciary Comm is set for rest of 2017. Judges first subcabinet 2nd / AG no way — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) July 27, 2017

In other words:

Wow. This is Grassley telling Trump, Fire Sessions and get used to saying "Acting Attorney General Rosenstein" for the rest of the year. https://t.co/P90Se6aUtK — Ari Melber (@AriMelber) July 27, 2017

Pretty clear shot from GOP chair of SJC: You can fire Sessions, but you're not gonna get another attorney general. https://t.co/VQNkYloA2l — Byron York (@ByronYork) July 27, 2017

HOT FIRE. GOP Senate Judiciary Chairman tells @realDonaldTrump that he can repeal AG Jeff Sessions, but can't replace him. https://t.co/P6bZ7lfS8q — Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) July 27, 2017

Now, there’s the chance that President Trump could fire Sessions and hope to replace him with a recess appointment:

WashPo has scoop 1st previewed by @maddow: Trump looks to recess appt for Sessions; hopes he'll resign https://t.co/BxipXX5ARi — Ari Melber (@AriMelber) July 27, 2017

But Senate Dems have vowed to prevent that from happening using a variety of parliamentary techniques at their disposal:

Breaking: Sen Durbin says Dems exploring ways to prevent a recess so Trump *can't* replace Sessions without a Senate vote.#TheBeat — Ari Melber (@AriMelber) July 25, 2017

