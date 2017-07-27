Sen. Chuck Grassley tweeted last night that the agenda for the Judiciary Committee which he chairs for the remainder of 2017 does not include a new attorney general should President Trump decided to fire current Attorney General Jeff Sessions:

Now, there’s the chance that President Trump could fire Sessions and hope to replace him with a recess appointment:

But Senate Dems have vowed to prevent that from happening using a variety of parliamentary techniques at their disposal:

