Now that the story of Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s arrested IT staffer has broken through in the MSM (barely), BuzzFeed is worried about how our side is covering it:

“Beyond embarrassing” pretty much sums it up:

One of the people she attacks is The Federalist’s Sean Davis over this tweet saying the suspect “just tried to flee the country”:

And from the article:

Some more mainstream conservatives — Ronna McDaniel, chair of the GOP, and Sean Davis, cofounder of The Federalist — said Aman was trying to “flee” the US.

Except, it’s the FBI who said it its affidavit that Aman was attempting to flee:

An affidavit, mind you, that was included in the BuzzFeed piece attacking Davis:

Here’s the excerpt:

Though they have a return flight booked for September, the FBI said, special agent Brandon C. Merriman, who wrote the affidavit, added that he does not believe Alvi “had any intention to return to the United States.”

Yes, there are people hyping this story with conspiracy theories, but Sean Davis isn’t one of them.

