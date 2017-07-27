Now that the story of Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s arrested IT staffer has broken through in the MSM (barely), BuzzFeed is worried about how our side is covering it:

Pro-Trumpers are losing it over Debbie Wasserman Schultz's arrested IT staffer, here's why but with facts: https://t.co/PLVmVhxYWW — Amber Jamieson (@ambiej) July 27, 2017

“Beyond embarrassing” pretty much sums it up:

This piece is beyond embarrassing. Essentially blames the right for reacting to a legitimate criminal investigation of a DNC staffer. https://t.co/UG3ygPargQ — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) July 27, 2017

One of the people she attacks is The Federalist’s Sean Davis over this tweet saying the suspect “just tried to flee the country”:

The top IT staffer for Debbie Wasserman Schultz just tried to flee the country. https://t.co/2dh7C2m0W3 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 25, 2017

And from the article:

Some more mainstream conservatives — Ronna McDaniel, chair of the GOP, and Sean Davis, cofounder of The Federalist — said Aman was trying to “flee” the US.

Except, it’s the FBI who said it its affidavit that Aman was attempting to flee:

I mean the author actually attacks @seanmdav for essentially quoting the FBI because the suspect's lawyer denies it: https://t.co/oXtMzRSBN4 — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) July 27, 2017

An affidavit, mind you, that was included in the BuzzFeed piece attacking Davis:

I should note that that FBI quote is FROM the Buzzfeed piece! — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) July 27, 2017

Here’s the excerpt:

Though they have a return flight booked for September, the FBI said, special agent Brandon C. Merriman, who wrote the affidavit, added that he does not believe Alvi “had any intention to return to the United States.”

Yes, there are people hyping this story with conspiracy theories, but Sean Davis isn’t one of them.

***