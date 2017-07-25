President Donald Trump continued his assault on Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday morning in a series of tweets questioning why the Department of Justice isn’t investigating Hillary Clinton:

The president also went after acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe:

McCabe’s wife unsuccessfully ran for a state senate seat in Virginia and received thousands of dollars at a fundraiser headlined by Hillary Clinton:

So, why doesn’t President Trump just fire him already?

Of course, if the president did fire Sessions, there’s always a chance that there would be no confirmable replacement:

These tweets will come up, right?

There are reports that other cabinet members are pissed at how Sessions is being treated:

Stay tuned.

