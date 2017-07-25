President Donald Trump continued his assault on Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday morning in a series of tweets questioning why the Department of Justice isn’t investigating Hillary Clinton:

Ukrainian efforts to sabotage Trump campaign – "quietly working to boost Clinton." So where is the investigation A.G. @seanhannity — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has taken a VERY weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes (where are E-mails & DNC server) & Intel leakers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

The president also went after acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe:

Problem is that the acting head of the FBI & the person in charge of the Hillary investigation, Andrew McCabe, got $700,000 from H for wife! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

McCabe’s wife unsuccessfully ran for a state senate seat in Virginia and received thousands of dollars at a fundraiser headlined by Hillary Clinton:

FLASHBACK: Gov McAuliffe's super PAC donated $467,500 to the wife of now acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe https://t.co/DlkuxrqkiT — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 10, 2017

So, why doesn’t President Trump just fire him already?

If Trump wants Sessions out, he should man up and fire him rather than persist in the passive-aggressive slaps at his own AG — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) July 25, 2017

Of course, if the president did fire Sessions, there’s always a chance that there would be no confirmable replacement:

It would be amusing if Sessions quit. Rosenstein would become acting AG, and no Trump loyalist would be confirmable to replace Sessions. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) July 24, 2017

These tweets will come up, right?

If Sessions quits or is fired, imagine how these Trump tweets will be used in the confirmation hearings for whoever is named as new AG — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) July 25, 2017

There are reports that other cabinet members are pissed at how Sessions is being treated:

Tillerson, Mattis said to be disturbed by Trump treatment of Sessions https://t.co/RU5Y5lauTi — Paul Vieira (@paulvieira) July 25, 2017

Stay tuned.

