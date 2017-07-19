Bombshell or another nothing-burger … you make the call:

Trump and Putin met at a 2nd, previously undisclosed meeting at the G-20. Only Putin's interpreter was present https://t.co/K5p98YfcTA — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) July 18, 2017

And the media is pushing the narrative that President Trump did something nefarious hard:

This is not a pull-aside. Not an informal chat: Trump-Putin meeting "nearly an hour", aide says — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) July 18, 2017

The reactions from foreign leaders who witnessed the second Trump-Putin meeting https://t.co/zsrINuQbTF pic.twitter.com/7IH3slxBmU — Jon Passantino (@passantino) July 18, 2017

The White House pushed back last night:

The White House is pushing back against a reported second meeting between President Trump and Russian President Putin pic.twitter.com/JdxwPb1lru — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) July 18, 2017

Potus mtg w Putin w/o preparations/notetaker source of concern b/c no understanding of what lies behind prolonged benign Trump Russia stance — Richard N. Haass (@RichardHaass) July 19, 2017

Also something to keep in mind, this meeting wasn’t secret. BuzzFeed reported it on July 8:

"Previously undisclosed" second Trump-Putin meeting at G20… reported on 8 July https://t.co/HNhKGUnGm3 pic.twitter.com/mIcuefw3wG — Alberto Nardelli (@AlbertoNardelli) July 18, 2017

President Trump fired back on Twitter this morning as well, calling the stories “sick” and “Fake News”:

Fake News story of secret dinner with Putin is "sick." All G 20 leaders, and spouses, were invited by the Chancellor of Germany. Press knew! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2017

The Fake News is becoming more and more dishonest! Even a dinner arranged for top 20 leaders in Germany is made to look sinister! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2017

