Ted Cruz was on with Sean Hannity last night where he dropped a bomb on Congressional leaders hoping to head home for the summer recess: Not until Obamacare is repealed! Watch:

.@TedCruz to @SeanHannity: "Let's not take any recesses" until Obamacare repeal gets done. — Patrick Svitek (@PatrickSvitek) July 11, 2017

SEN. CRUZ: It's crazy to go an August recess without having Obamacare repealed. We should work every day until it is done! (via #Hannity) pic.twitter.com/wNQuEU5Oxy — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) July 11, 2017

And the GOP should focus on lowering premiums:

Good advice.

President Trump agrees:

I cannot imagine that Congress would dare to leave Washington without a beautiful new HealthCare bill fully approved and ready to go! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2017

Go to work, GOP and do what you promised.

***