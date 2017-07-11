Ted Cruz was on with Sean Hannity last night where he dropped a bomb on Congressional leaders hoping to head home for the summer recess: Not until Obamacare is repealed! Watch:
.@TedCruz to @SeanHannity: "Let's not take any recesses" until Obamacare repeal gets done.
— Patrick Svitek (@PatrickSvitek) July 11, 2017
SEN. CRUZ: It's crazy to go an August recess without having Obamacare repealed. We should work every day until it is done! (via #Hannity) pic.twitter.com/wNQuEU5Oxy
— FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) July 11, 2017
And the GOP should focus on lowering premiums:
.@TedCruz on repealing ObamaCare: "Let's focus on lowering premiums." #Hannity pic.twitter.com/tiP4MfvYbQ
— Fox News (@FoxNews) July 11, 2017
Good advice.
President Trump agrees:
I cannot imagine that Congress would dare to leave Washington without a beautiful new HealthCare bill fully approved and ready to go!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2017
Go to work, GOP and do what you promised.
***