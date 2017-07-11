A U.S. Marine Corps KC-130 refueling-cargo aircraft crashed into a soybean field north of Jackson, Mississippi last night reportedly killing all 16 people on board. According to reports, the plane “dropped out of the sky”:

Marine Plane crash in Mississippi is heartbreaking. Melania and I send our deepest condolences to all!

The USMC hasn’t released any details on what may have caused the crash:

A USMC KC-130 mishap occurred the evening of July 10. Further information will be released as available. pic.twitter.com/QEFhooJZmC

From ABC News:

The flight took off from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C., the Marine Forces Reserve said in a statement.

The plane vanished from air traffic control radar somewhere over Mississippi, the statement continued.

The Marine Forces Reserve said that cause of the crash is still unknown, and the incident is currently under investigation. They are withholding the names of the deceased in order to allow more time for loved ones to be notified.

“While the details of the incident are being investigated, our focus remains on providing the necessary resources and support to the family and friends of these service members as they go through this extremely difficult time,” the statement from the Marine Forces Reserve said. “More information will be released as it becomes available.”