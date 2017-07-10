This might be shocking to hear, but it appears Chelsea Manning has no freaking clue what she’s talking about:

taxation is a sharing of responsibility 🌈 only the wealthy believe that taxation is theft 🧐💵 they dont pay taxes 🚫 we should make them 👩‍🌾✊ https://t.co/2vqxe9ObT7 — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) July 9, 2017

Yes, because this is who we should listen to on civic responsibility:

And you should be in prison. But life isn't always fair. https://t.co/l2z7ilSWHr — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 9, 2017

Let’s unpack this, shall we? First up, tell us more about who pays the most taxes in America:

The rich don't pay taxes? Stupidest tweet I've seen all day. Also, way too many emojis https://t.co/tOADgjL2vM — Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) July 9, 2017

Yes, it is:

#Facts: 1. Top 1% pays 45% of FedGov taxes. 2. Bottom 80% pays 15% 3. IRS is a law enforcement agency. 4. #duh https://t.co/wPoBFiy4nb — John Schindler (@20committee) July 9, 2017

The top 1% pay 50 percent of all income tax. Sit this one out traitor. https://t.co/cRIbjCVJrC — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) July 9, 2017

And how about feelings on if taxation is theft?

Hi. Not wealthy. Income taxation is theft.

https://t.co/t4Km0owtBK — Michelle Ray (@GaltsGirl) July 9, 2017

Hi! Under-employed, broke-ass single mom and nursing student here. Not rich. Still think taxation is theft. https://t.co/LEx6muJFpv — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) July 9, 2017

Im BARELY middle class and 100% believe #TaxationIsTheft If I wasn't being savagely taxed out of prosperity, I'd be much better off https://t.co/hZHZKbRaIb — Just.In.Liberty (@jphilman0206) July 9, 2017

Later on, Manning decided that the wealthy do pay taxes after all and need to pay more:

Wait, they don't pay taxes or they do? Chelsea is apparently confused about everything. pic.twitter.com/Og1LmKlGF3 — The Mo You Know (@molratty) July 9, 2017

She doesn’t see it, does she:

These views are held simultaneously by some people: – The "rich" pay no taxes

– The GOP is trying to give rich people a huge tax cut — Nick Pappas (@NickAPappas) July 9, 2017

Many others commented on taxpayers paying for Manning’s transition. Her response:

it was only $600 over 2 years 😬 thats less than a new ipad 📲 if i sent a check to the treasury would that make everyone happy ?? 🙄😬 https://t.co/miemroaEww — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) July 9, 2017

Um, OK? Send the check. As for what the government will spend this new tax revenue on, it’s a doozie:

we need to dismantle the military/police state, with its walls and borders and replace it with healthcare and infrastructure for all 🌈👩‍🌾💕 https://t.co/nVsVVwmEa8 — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) July 9, 2017

But back to her first tweet, how do you “make” rich people pay taxes without the police? Maybe this is how … Manning is also worried about robots:

all jobs are going away 📈 replaced by automation 🏭🖥️ the jobs are not coming back, we need to figure this out ! we need each other 💕🌈😍🌎🌍🌏👭👫👬 — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) July 10, 2017

A future of automated tax-collection robots and emojis, apparently:

all of the jobs are being replaced by emojis https://t.co/zRemnzeBvv — Rosie Mojey (@lbourgie) July 10, 2017

