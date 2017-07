This might be shocking to hear, but it appears Chelsea Manning has no freaking clue what she’s talking about:

taxation is a sharing of responsibility 🌈 only the wealthy believe that taxation is theft πŸ§πŸ’΅ they dont pay taxes 🚫 we should make them πŸ‘©β€πŸŒΎβœŠ https://t.co/2vqxe9ObT7 — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) July 9, 2017

Yes, because this is who we should listen to on civic responsibility:

And you should be in prison. But life isn't always fair. https://t.co/l2z7ilSWHr — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 9, 2017

Let’s unpack this, shall we? First up, tell us more about who pays the most taxes in America:

The rich don't pay taxes? Stupidest tweet I've seen all day. Also, way too many emojis https://t.co/tOADgjL2vM — Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) July 9, 2017

Yes, it is:

#Facts: 1. Top 1% pays 45% of FedGov taxes. 2. Bottom 80% pays 15% 3. IRS is a law enforcement agency. 4. #duh https://t.co/wPoBFiy4nb — John Schindler (@20committee) July 9, 2017

The top 1% pay 50 percent of all income tax. Sit this one out traitor. https://t.co/cRIbjCVJrC — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) July 9, 2017

And how about feelings on if taxation is theft?

Hi. Not wealthy. Income taxation is theft.

https://t.co/t4Km0owtBK — Michelle Ray (@GaltsGirl) July 9, 2017

Hi! Under-employed, broke-ass single mom and nursing student here. Not rich. Still think taxation is theft. https://t.co/LEx6muJFpv — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) July 9, 2017

Im BARELY middle class and 100% believe #TaxationIsTheft If I wasn't being savagely taxed out of prosperity, I'd be much better off https://t.co/hZHZKbRaIb — Just.In.Liberty (@jphilman0206) July 9, 2017

Later on, Manning decided that the wealthy do pay taxes after all and need to pay more:

Wait, they don't pay taxes or they do? Chelsea is apparently confused about everything. pic.twitter.com/Og1LmKlGF3 — The Mo You Know (@molratty) July 9, 2017

She doesn’t see it, does she:

These views are held simultaneously by some people: – The "rich" pay no taxes

– The GOP is trying to give rich people a huge tax cut — Nick Pappas (@NickAPappas) July 9, 2017

Many others commented on taxpayers paying for Manning’s transition. Her response:

it was only $600 over 2 years 😬 thats less than a new ipad πŸ“² if i sent a check to the treasury would that make everyone happy ?? πŸ™„πŸ˜¬ https://t.co/miemroaEww — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) July 9, 2017

Um, OK? Send the check. As for what the government will spend this new tax revenue on, it’s a doozie:

we need to dismantle the military/police state, with its walls and borders and replace it with healthcare and infrastructure for all πŸŒˆπŸ‘©β€πŸŒΎπŸ’• https://t.co/nVsVVwmEa8 — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) July 9, 2017

But back to her first tweet, how do you “make” rich people pay taxes without the police? Maybe this is how …Β Manning is also worried about robots:

all jobs are going away πŸ“ˆ replaced by automation 🏭πŸ–₯️ the jobs are not coming back, we need to figure this out ! we need each other πŸ’•πŸŒˆπŸ˜πŸŒŽπŸŒπŸŒπŸ‘­πŸ‘«πŸ‘¬ — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) July 10, 2017

A future of automated tax-collection robots and emojis, apparently:

all of the jobs are being replaced by emojis https://t.co/zRemnzeBvv — Rosie Mojey (@lbourgie) July 10, 2017

***