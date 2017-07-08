The media finally caught someone from the Trump administration committing an impeachable offense…
Mike Pence's disregard for 'Do Not Touch' signs launched a hilariously endless Photoshop battle https://t.co/SpuUBgniBg
— TIME (@TIME) July 7, 2017
HAHAHA. Vice President Mike Pence made it even funnier when he blamed Marco Rubio for his actions:
Sorry @NASA…@MarcoRubio dared me to do it! pic.twitter.com/qIYtKOPyFh
— Vice President Pence (@VP) July 7, 2017
In fairness, I warned @VP that "you break it, you own it" https://t.co/X5ROcnDVCd
— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 7, 2017
But before the outrage brigade gets too ginned up, NASA cleared the veep of any wrongdoing:
It was OK to touch the surface. Those are just day-to-day reminder signs. We were going to clean it anyway. It was an honor to host you! https://t.co/gu8zxknsJv
— NASA (@NASA) July 7, 2017
Pence even played along by sharing this photoshop:
Okay…so this isn't exactly the first time this has happened. pic.twitter.com/6Y7b3UlJXe
— Vice President Pence (@VP) July 7, 2017
***