The media finally caught someone from the Trump administration committing an impeachable offense…

Mike Pence's disregard for 'Do Not Touch' signs launched a hilariously endless Photoshop battle https://t.co/SpuUBgniBg — TIME (@TIME) July 7, 2017

HAHAHA. Vice President Mike Pence made it even funnier when he blamed Marco Rubio for his actions:

In fairness, I warned @VP that "you break it, you own it" https://t.co/X5ROcnDVCd — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 7, 2017

But before the outrage brigade gets too ginned up, NASA cleared the veep of any wrongdoing:

It was OK to touch the surface. Those are just day-to-day reminder signs. We were going to clean it anyway. It was an honor to host you! https://t.co/gu8zxknsJv — NASA (@NASA) July 7, 2017

Pence even played along by sharing this photoshop:

Okay…so this isn't exactly the first time this has happened. pic.twitter.com/6Y7b3UlJXe — Vice President Pence (@VP) July 7, 2017

