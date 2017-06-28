HAHAHAHA!

Sen. Bernie Sanders is pissed at the FBI investigation of his wife:

BERNIE SANDERS breaks his silence on FBI inquiry, asserts to @ErinBurnett it's a politically motivated, "pathetic" attack against his wife — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 27, 2017

This sounds familiar, no?

Bernie Sanders calls FBI's investigation of his wife's land deal "pathetic" & "politically motivated."

Welcome to Mr. Trump's world, Senator — Larry Elder (@larryelder) June 28, 2017

So, when will Dems start blasting Bernie Sanders for denigrating the good people of the FBI?

Here’s former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara:

All politicians hate investigations. All cry "political motivation." Democrat, republican, socialist, whig. Oldest & lamest play in the book https://t.co/yPDdgSTMGl — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) June 28, 2017

And here’s his dig a liberals for putting politics above principles:

Btw, had I said this about Trump or a Republican tonight, I would have 20k likes already. We are better served by principle > politics. https://t.co/AK8fJ0k3JL — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) June 28, 2017

Over to you, libs.

***