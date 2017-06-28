HAHAHAHA!

Sen. Bernie Sanders is pissed at the FBI investigation of his wife:

This sounds familiar, no?

So, when will Dems start blasting Bernie Sanders for denigrating the good people of the FBI?

Here’s former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara:

And here’s his dig a liberals for putting politics above principles:

Over to you, libs.

