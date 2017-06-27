Trump vs. CNN https://t.co/V9sVV9w6E3
— Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) June 27, 2017
President Donald Trump has taken to Twitter this morning to slam CNN over it’s now retracted story on Trump adviser Anthony Scaramucci:
Wow, CNN had to retract big story on "Russia," with 3 employees forced to resign. What about all the other phony stories they do? FAKE NEWS!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2017
Trump even retweeted this meme to further annoy journos, which appears to have worked:
— Jeff (@JeffTutorials) June 26, 2017
CNN’s Chris Cillizza weighed in:
This is wrong. 3 employees resigned because they didn't follow proper protocols for vetting stories. It's the essence of accountability. https://t.co/AaIHsXAwOz
— Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) June 27, 2017
Derp.
Jesus Christ, give it up. You guys screwed up big time. Own it. That is the essence of accountability. https://t.co/xtfcBt0j6a
— Chris Barron (@ChrisRBarron) June 27, 2017
But rather than “own it,” Cillizza is arguing with the president on Twitter:
3. People. Resigned.
Not sure what "owning it" means other than that. https://t.co/rMKPSvWpqi
— Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) June 27, 2017
Then why are you busy trying to push back against the President's tweet? https://t.co/YtMZXeb1Wt
— Chris Barron (@ChrisRBarron) June 27, 2017
***
Related:
Whoa: CNN journos resign over sketchy Trump-Russia story https://t.co/bBtPPlyWoC
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 26, 2017