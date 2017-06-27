President Donald Trump has taken to Twitter this morning to slam CNN over it’s now retracted story on Trump adviser Anthony Scaramucci:

Trump even retweeted this meme to further annoy journos, which appears to have worked:

CNN’s Chris Cillizza weighed in:

But rather than “own it,” Cillizza is arguing with the president on Twitter:

