President Donald Trump has taken to Twitter this morning to slam CNN over it’s now retracted story on Trump adviser Anthony Scaramucci:

Wow, CNN had to retract big story on "Russia," with 3 employees forced to resign. What about all the other phony stories they do? FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2017

Trump even retweeted this meme to further annoy journos, which appears to have worked:

CNN’s Chris Cillizza weighed in:

This is wrong. 3 employees resigned because they didn't follow proper protocols for vetting stories. It's the essence of accountability. https://t.co/AaIHsXAwOz — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) June 27, 2017

Derp.

Jesus Christ, give it up. You guys screwed up big time. Own it. That is the essence of accountability. https://t.co/xtfcBt0j6a — Chris Barron (@ChrisRBarron) June 27, 2017

But rather than “own it,” Cillizza is arguing with the president on Twitter:

3. People. Resigned. Not sure what "owning it" means other than that. https://t.co/rMKPSvWpqi — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) June 27, 2017

Then why are you busy trying to push back against the President's tweet? https://t.co/YtMZXeb1Wt — Chris Barron (@ChrisRBarron) June 27, 2017

***

