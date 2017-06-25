Neera Tanden, president of the Center for American Progress, has a plan to save Obamacare:

Listen up friends: human chain around the Capitol this Wed at 5 to save ACA. Please come into D.C. Nothing more imp than saving health care! — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) June 25, 2017

HAHAHAHAHA! Alert the troops and ready the hashtags!

Everyone go help Neera save the crappy bill she wrote for Hillary, which Obama stupidly adopted. https://t.co/8ghVAFCYMB — Liz Mair (@LizMair) June 26, 2017

OMG do you have your hashtags ready?!?! https://t.co/AZYJ7IvaSK — Covfefe Harambe (@s0w0k3) June 26, 2017

Problem solved, libs!

That will do the trick. https://t.co/zxIOmR5Mdt — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) June 26, 2017

Or not:

Um, you can't stop a bill from passing by standing outside the building. Did you not take civics in high school? https://t.co/zSJhADIADK — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 26, 2017

I want to find one member of Congress whose vote will Nevermind. https://t.co/YaCFJTcdNj — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) June 26, 2017

Sorry… holding hands will not fix this. https://t.co/JBtiuQdNas — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) June 26, 2017

When you don’t win elections, this is all you got left:

You should try winning elections instead https://t.co/4KKrPZ9Apa — Bizarro Sirota (@bizzaro_sirota) June 26, 2017

***