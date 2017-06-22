This is the dumbest thing you've ever published, and that's really saying something. https://t.co/Xt8wU2z9ka — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 22, 2017

What is? Just this nonsense from PolitiFact:

White House tweet wrongly says Obamacare led to fewer insurance optionshttps://t.co/HUA7EB6iHp pic.twitter.com/kDOSTPLoH5 — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) June 22, 2017

FFS.

Are you high? Like really are you high? — Rob Eno (@Robeno) June 22, 2017

Well, that might help to explain it.

People have some thoughts on this:

Millions of Americans in counties with one or zero insurance options probably disagree….Politifact is a joke…https://t.co/HeDZo5umLY — Andrew Wagner (@andrewwagner) June 22, 2017

Blue Cross didn't have a monopoly in my state before Obamacare. It does now. Go to hell. https://t.co/aMU3tpDfjy — Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) June 22, 2017

Is there anyone fact-checking the fact-checkers, because there's no excuse for this hackery. Say something, @GlennKesslerWP? Anyone? https://t.co/f4ChR2Kb69 — RBe (@RBPundit) June 22, 2017

Seriously… is this the onion? — drew breakey (@drewbreakey) June 22, 2017

And this:

Well, considering most insurance companies have pulled out of the exchanges, how is this mostly false? — Dat Guy (@Brutal7Prime) June 22, 2017

Bingo.

And finally:

They just flushed the last shred of credibility they had with this….. https://t.co/v8Kr8sXQuk — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 22, 2017

Yep … it’s gone.

