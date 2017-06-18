HAHAHAHAHA!

Danny Williams, who claims that Bill Clinton is his father, wished the former president a Happy Father’s Day “even though you abandoned me and only took care of Chelsea”:

Trending

Williams added that he’s “not looking for sympathy or welfare, I just wish you didn’t forget about me”:

Since Williams has the verified blue check mark from Twitter, does that mean he really is Clinton’s son?!

If you recall, Williams made headlines in October 2016 when he called a news conference to ask Clinton to take a DNA test to settle the matter once and for all:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: bill clintonDanny Williams