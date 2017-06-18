HAHAHAHAHA!

Danny Williams, who claims that Bill Clinton is his father, wished the former president a Happy Father’s Day “even though you abandoned me and only took care of Chelsea”:

Even though you abandoned me and only took care of Chelsea, I still want to thank you for giving me life. Happy Father's Day @billclinton. pic.twitter.com/EMKla9lPM1 — Danney Williams (@danney_williams) June 18, 2017

Williams added that he’s “not looking for sympathy or welfare, I just wish you didn’t forget about me”:

I'm not looking for sympathy nor welfare, I just wish you didn't forget about me @billclinton. #BillClintonSon #ClintonKid pic.twitter.com/txNFjfMB5f — Danney Williams (@danney_williams) June 18, 2017

Since Williams has the verified blue check mark from Twitter, does that mean he really is Clinton’s son?!

If you recall, Williams made headlines in October 2016 when he called a news conference to ask Clinton to take a DNA test to settle the matter once and for all: