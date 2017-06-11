The website “Eater” reviewed Chick-fil-A and came to the conclusion that “you probably shouldn’t eat” at the restaurant because of the company “unpalatable baggage”:

Got that? Christian now equals “unpalatable baggage.” From the review where it’s suggested that partons eat at more progressive eateries like Shake Shack:

And there’s the culinary question, which is whether you should brave the (fast-moving) lines at the home of the “original” pressure-fried chicken sandwich, or whether you should patronize more ambitious (and progressive) poultry-purveying peers like Fuku (only in New York) or Shake Shack. I used to visit the Chick-fil-A during my D.C. college days, circa 2000, as a cheap and reasonably tasty source of protein after a workout. Nearly two decades later, in my capacity as a restaurant critic, I’m here to report that the increasingly ubiquitous chain serves a pretty good fast-food breakfast, a pretty great frozen coffee, and a pretty average chicken sandwich. I’m also here to report that it’s the only top 10 quick-service restaurant that doesn’t mention sexual orientation in its online equal opportunity statement, and that it holds a zero rating on LGBT benefits and worker protections from a prominent advocacy group. McDonald’s scored 100. (When I asked Chick-fil-A about this, a rep responded with a general statement reaffirming its commitment to equal opportunity and said that it’s up to local franchisees to determine benefits.)

In other words, this is “Stalinist”:

This is a Stalinist urge: "I like this chicken joint but does the owner think correct thoughts about gay marriage?" https://t.co/p3NrG1ZR9R — Sohrab Ahmari (@SohrabAhmari) June 11, 2017

And we do wonder if Eater has ever asked any Middle-Eastern restaurant about these issues?

You probably should check back with every kebab & shawarma restaurant you've ever reviewed & ask their take on SSMhttps://t.co/KkbFJJJFiy — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) June 11, 2017

Can you just review the food, eh?

LMAO

Eater going full ESPN now https://t.co/Csy6JIqBhv — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 10, 2017

Review: You probably shouldn't let politics infect things like whether you eat a chicken sandwich, killjoys. https://t.co/JuHbx7LY9U — Mo Mo (@molratty) June 11, 2017

Radical thought: food blogs should focus on…whoa…wait for it…FOOD. https://t.co/8nXVoPb8O2 — Peter Cook (@_Peter_Cook) June 11, 2017

But too be honest, this review won’t stop anyone:

I’m at a Chick-Fil-A right now. GFY https://t.co/dQQd6usSHh — The H2 (@TheH2) June 10, 2017

Thanks. Now I know you aren't a serious food site & can save time by ignoring your nonsense https://t.co/oB2KDIHatb — Boris_Badenoff (@Boris_Badenoff) June 11, 2017

Or maybe this review will actually help the company?

Dear Leftists: Everytime U pull this SJW crap, people like me do the opposite. I'll be in line of breakfast on Monday. https://t.co/ljFSZ3KkHR — Reality Leaker (@Mellecon) June 11, 2017

And now for the worst part of the review:

Thank you @qualityrye for bravely going where few have dared: Chick-fil-A offers "a pretty average chicken sandwich." 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/xVAL24rkEN — Megan Carpentier (@megancarpentier) June 9, 2017

Delete your website.

