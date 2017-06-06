Today is the 73rd anniversary of the D-Day landing in France and here are some of the best tweets we’ve seen…
As seen in the New York Times:
The front page #OTD in 1944. Allied armies land in France. The great invasion is under way. #nytimes #ww2 #dday pic.twitter.com/7zrELJKXvT
— New York Times OTD (@OnThisDayNYT) June 6, 2017
Attention snowflakes:
It's a good day for not complaining about things. pic.twitter.com/uOKh8hYY76
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) June 6, 2017
Imagine scaling 100' cliffs with 80 pounds of gear after wading through the ocean, under constant machine gun fire. Bless you Rangers. #DDay pic.twitter.com/9PgcSAyWMc
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) June 6, 2017
Remember:
"They fight not for the lust of conquest. They fight to end conquest. They fight to liberate." – President Franklin D. Roosevelt #DDay 🇺🇸😔🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/uF8qUupsib
— Nick Gismondi (@NickGismondi) June 6, 2017
#OTD: Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower orders "full victory, nothing less" to paratroopers before #DDay invasion. #DDay73 pic.twitter.com/Rrpmpe2gQK
— U.S. Dept of Defense (@DeptofDefense) June 6, 2017
#OTD: See you in #Berlin! Paratroopers prepare to depart for the initial #DDay assault. #DDay73 pic.twitter.com/SyAzvuSVQ4
— U.S. Dept of Defense (@DeptofDefense) June 6, 2017
We will never forget the bravery and heroism of the men and women who fought to rid the world of tyranny and to preserve freedom. #DDAY pic.twitter.com/qt5A58QfyH
— Brad Thor (@BradThor) June 6, 2017
"And let us all beseech the blessing of Almighty God upon this great and noble undertaking." #DDay pic.twitter.com/p585N1Wk3G
— Patrick Millsaps (@PatrickMillsaps) June 6, 2017
Listen to the sounds of #DDay from Richland a small town in Wisconsin. #moving #america #FlagDay #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/vYutmd0rIC
— SalenaZito (@SalenaZito) June 6, 2017
General Dwight Eisenhower’s leadership on display:
On this 73rd anniversary of #DDay, Ike reminds us what leadership is: "If any blame or fault attaches to the attempt it is mine alone." pic.twitter.com/8oeuPYf2z9
— Reed Galen (@reedgalen) June 6, 2017
Never forget:
Utah, Omaha, Gold, Juno, and Sword 160,000 troops landed along a 50 mile long heavily fortified coastline. https://t.co/51aQtLqEso #DDay pic.twitter.com/hZeZead7cd
— Sen. Frank Niceley (@SenFrankNiceley) June 6, 2017
73 yrs ago, 29,000 Americans sacrificed their lives on the beaches or Normandy. Honor them with YOUR life. #DDay pic.twitter.com/o8XP4y5RDs
— Janine Stange (@THEANTHEMGIRL) June 6, 2017
"Courage doesn't mean you're not scared. It means you go anyway."
Forever in Their Debt. Thank you#DDay pic.twitter.com/JLLGHBkGQK
— KO KINGS (@KOKINGS4) June 6, 2017
Never forget their courage & sacrifice #DDay73 Remembering the #GreatestGeneration today on the 73rd Anniversary of #DDay
— Elizabeth Hashagen (@Elizabethnews12) June 6, 2017
Nearly 5,000 men died on the Normandy coast and gained a foothold in Europe from where they would march on to Berlin to win the war. #DDay pic.twitter.com/68WwIFOAAp
— Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) June 6, 2017