Today is the 73rd anniversary of the D-Day landing in France and here are some of the best tweets we’ve seen…

As seen in the New York Times:

The front page #OTD in 1944. Allied armies land in France. The great invasion is under way. #nytimes #ww2 #dday pic.twitter.com/7zrELJKXvT — New York Times OTD (@OnThisDayNYT) June 6, 2017

Attention snowflakes:

It's a good day for not complaining about things. pic.twitter.com/uOKh8hYY76 — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) June 6, 2017

Imagine scaling 100' cliffs with 80 pounds of gear after wading through the ocean, under constant machine gun fire. Bless you Rangers. #DDay pic.twitter.com/9PgcSAyWMc — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) June 6, 2017

Remember:

"They fight not for the lust of conquest. They fight to end conquest. They fight to liberate." – President Franklin D. Roosevelt #DDay 🇺🇸😔🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/uF8qUupsib — Nick Gismondi (@NickGismondi) June 6, 2017

We will never forget the bravery and heroism of the men and women who fought to rid the world of tyranny and to preserve freedom. #DDAY pic.twitter.com/qt5A58QfyH — Brad Thor (@BradThor) June 6, 2017

"And let us all beseech the blessing of Almighty God upon this great and noble undertaking." #DDay pic.twitter.com/p585N1Wk3G — Patrick Millsaps (@PatrickMillsaps) June 6, 2017

"They fight not for the lust of conquest. They fight to end conquest. They fight to liberate." President Franklin D. Roosevelt #DDay #DDay73 pic.twitter.com/EAgtEB2vjX — Feisty☀️Floridian (@peddoc63) June 6, 2017

General Dwight Eisenhower’s leadership on display:

On this 73rd anniversary of #DDay, Ike reminds us what leadership is: "If any blame or fault attaches to the attempt it is mine alone." pic.twitter.com/8oeuPYf2z9 — Reed Galen (@reedgalen) June 6, 2017

Never forget:

Utah, Omaha, Gold, Juno, and Sword 160,000 troops landed along a 50 mile long heavily fortified coastline. https://t.co/51aQtLqEso #DDay pic.twitter.com/hZeZead7cd — Sen. Frank Niceley (@SenFrankNiceley) June 6, 2017

73 yrs ago, 29,000 Americans sacrificed their lives on the beaches or Normandy. Honor them with YOUR life. #DDay pic.twitter.com/o8XP4y5RDs — Janine Stange (@THEANTHEMGIRL) June 6, 2017

"Courage doesn't mean you're not scared. It means you go anyway." Forever in Their Debt. Thank you#DDay pic.twitter.com/JLLGHBkGQK — KO KINGS (@KOKINGS4) June 6, 2017

Never forget their courage & sacrifice #DDay73 Remembering the #GreatestGeneration today on the 73rd Anniversary of #DDay — Elizabeth Hashagen (@Elizabethnews12) June 6, 2017