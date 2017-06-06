Senator Elizabeth Warren, who has claimed in the past to be of Native American descent even though there’s no evidence of it, has her own action figure now. Check it out:

And you just knew this was coming:

And don’t forget the accessories:

You can pre-order yours now via Kickstarter! The seller even include a video of the Warren doll attacking Donald Trump:

And don’t forget to buy your Bernie and Hillary action figures while you’re at it!

