Lewis Lukens, the chargé d’affaires at U.S. Embassy in London, praised London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s “strong leadership” in the wake of Saturday’s awful terror attack that killed 7 and wounded 48 others:

It is with a heavy heart I offer my condolences and support to the people of the United Kingdom. America grieves with you. – LLukens 1/3 — U.S. Embassy London (@USAinUK) June 4, 2017

The response from emergency services, law enforcement & officials in Ldn–as well as ordinary Londoners–has been extraordinary. – LLukens 2/3 — U.S. Embassy London (@USAinUK) June 4, 2017

I commend the strong leadership of the @MayorofLondon as he leads the city forward after this heinous attack. – LLukens 3/3 https://t.co/p4dDZuCpyO — U.S. Embassy London (@USAinUK) June 4, 2017

This statement is noteworthy because President Trump called out Mayor Khan in a tweet earlier today:

With Trump's ambassador pick yet to be confirmed, Lew Lukens is currently chargé d’affaires/acting ambassador in London. Contradicts Trump. https://t.co/vLV6qBgpfV — Alexander Smith (@AlexSmithNBC) June 4, 2017

At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is "no reason to be alarmed!" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

Dan Scavino, the White House director of social media, had even harsher words for the mayor, telling him to “WAKE UP!!!!”:

.@MayorofLondon– refer to below tweet 13 months ago, after you criticized … now President @realDonaldTrump — and WAKE UP!!!! https://t.co/RzGOHny37L — Dan Scavino Jr. (@Scavino45) June 4, 2017

As for Mayor Khan, he’s not responding:

London mayor: I have more important things to do than respond to Trump's "ill-informed tweet" https://t.co/TMGqaugdA9 pic.twitter.com/gQcPQ42FFX — The Hill (@thehill) June 4, 2017

Exit question: How much longer will Lukens have his job?

Welcome words from the US's Interim Charge d'Affaires in the UK. Who'll probably be fired for insubordinate decency. https://t.co/Od7B9n7q6G — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) June 4, 2017

