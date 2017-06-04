Lewis Lukens, the chargé d’affaires at U.S. Embassy in London, praised London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s “strong leadership” in the wake of Saturday’s awful terror attack that killed 7 and wounded 48 others:

This statement is noteworthy because President Trump called out Mayor Khan in a tweet earlier today:

Dan Scavino, the White House director of social media, had even harsher words for the mayor, telling him to “WAKE UP!!!!”:

As for Mayor Khan, he’s not responding:

Exit question: How much longer will Lukens have his job?

***

Tags: Donald TrumpLondonSadiq Khan