Breaking news out of Washington, D.C. where we’re seeing reports of a man arrested inside of the Trump International Hotel in downtown D.C. with guns and ammunition found in his car:

#BREAKING: Police say man staying at Trump Hotel in DC was arrested with guns, ammo in carhttps://t.co/K8QnrSEuaf pic.twitter.com/lakrprIrVj — ABC 7 News – WJLA (@ABC7News) May 31, 2017

#UPDATE: Authorities: Man staying at Trump Hotel DC faces charges after weapons, including rifle, found in vehicle https://t.co/g3ByHllvX2 pic.twitter.com/UcN8l3VcHX — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) May 31, 2017

Police found two firearms inside his car. https://t.co/Y8fF02mN9p — NBCWashington (@nbcwashington) May 31, 2017

Apparently D.C. cops received a tip:

DC police said man arrested with assault style rifle at Trump Hotel at made threatening remarks. Tip came from law enforcement agency in PA. — Peter Hermann (@phscoop) May 31, 2017

MPD says they received a tip about Bryan Moles, 43 from PA, carrying the weapons they would find in his car. One in plain view. — Adrienne Winston (@AdrienneABC7) May 31, 2017

Updates to follow.

Update from the Secret Service:

Secret Service says man arrested at Trump Hotel with weapons in his car was "no" threat to any of its protectees. pic.twitter.com/3sUbGMzM41 — Paul Wagner (@Fox5Wagner) May 31, 2017

Update from the D.C. police:

DC Police say police in PA tipped them off to man headed to DC with guns. Tipster alerted police in PA. Police chief: we averted tragedy. — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) May 31, 2017