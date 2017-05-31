Breaking news out of Washington, D.C. where we’re seeing reports of a man arrested inside of the Trump International Hotel in downtown D.C. with guns and ammunition found in his car:
#BREAKING: Police say man staying at Trump Hotel in DC was arrested with guns, ammo in carhttps://t.co/K8QnrSEuaf pic.twitter.com/lakrprIrVj
— ABC 7 News – WJLA (@ABC7News) May 31, 2017
#UPDATE: Authorities: Man staying at Trump Hotel DC faces charges after weapons, including rifle, found in vehicle https://t.co/g3ByHllvX2 pic.twitter.com/UcN8l3VcHX
— FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) May 31, 2017
Police found two firearms inside his car. https://t.co/Y8fF02mN9p
— NBCWashington (@nbcwashington) May 31, 2017
Apparently D.C. cops received a tip:
DC police said man arrested with assault style rifle at Trump Hotel at made threatening remarks. Tip came from law enforcement agency in PA.
— Peter Hermann (@phscoop) May 31, 2017
MPD says they received a tip about Bryan Moles, 43 from PA, carrying the weapons they would find in his car. One in plain view.
— Adrienne Winston (@AdrienneABC7) May 31, 2017
Updates to follow.
Update from the Secret Service:
Secret Service says man arrested at Trump Hotel with weapons in his car was "no" threat to any of its protectees. pic.twitter.com/3sUbGMzM41
— Paul Wagner (@Fox5Wagner) May 31, 2017
.@SecretService statement on Trump Hotel incident pic.twitter.com/mAwM7OaCiS
— Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) May 31, 2017
Update from the D.C. police:
DC Police say police in PA tipped them off to man headed to DC with guns. Tipster alerted police in PA. Police chief: we averted tragedy.
— Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) May 31, 2017
Chief Newsham says not enough evidence to charge man arrested with guns at Trump Hotel with making threats. pic.twitter.com/7Mw0jz08vD
— Paul Wagner (@Fox5Wagner) May 31, 2017