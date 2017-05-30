Political scientist Ian Bremmer thinks America deserves this sign, on Memorial Day no less:

Oh really? Maybe Europe and the American left should be thanking America for sending its adults to liberate the continent on a day we remember those who gave all, eh?

"Americans are unwelcome dolts and also they're insufficiently willing to go to war on my behalf" — yep, sounds like Europe to me. https://t.co/av40Iuy6bv — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) May 29, 2017

On Memorial Day, we remember the countless thousands of Americans who died in order to save Europe. https://t.co/Duaad7tNpD — Jeffrey Goldberg (@JeffreyGoldberg) May 30, 2017

A real American would tell these Euro dicks to fuck off.

But liberals aren't real Americans – except when pretending to be is useful. https://t.co/LZpmMAomj1 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 29, 2017

The ghosts of all those who died liberating that second rate Continent will suffice https://t.co/4XNA8Yw7rd — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) May 30, 2017

Strangely not in the native pan-European languages of German and Russian. https://t.co/2DFz56ru3J — (((≠))) (@ThomasHCrown) May 30, 2017

But don’t get mad at Europe over the sign (at least not too much). It’s Bremmer who decided to post this on Memorial Day:

the best part of Ian Bremmer is when he rips off six month old tweets and doesn't credit the original poster for cheap RT's https://t.co/CmRoB1lier — Adam H. Johnson (@adamjohnsonNYC) May 29, 2017

Now compare that sign above to this sign from Omaha beach commemorating the anniversary of the D-Day landing in 2016 (AP Photo/Francois Mori):

Now that’s how it’s done.

