Political scientist Ian Bremmer thinks America deserves this sign, on Memorial Day no less:
Europe.
OK, we deserve that. pic.twitter.com/Q7fc6qc9QY
— ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) May 29, 2017
Oh really? Maybe Europe and the American left should be thanking America for sending its adults to liberate the continent on a day we remember those who gave all, eh?
"Americans are unwelcome dolts and also they're insufficiently willing to go to war on my behalf" — yep, sounds like Europe to me. https://t.co/av40Iuy6bv
— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) May 29, 2017
On Memorial Day, we remember the countless thousands of Americans who died in order to save Europe. https://t.co/Duaad7tNpD
— Jeffrey Goldberg (@JeffreyGoldberg) May 30, 2017
A real American would tell these Euro dicks to fuck off.
But liberals aren't real Americans – except when pretending to be is useful. https://t.co/LZpmMAomj1
— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 29, 2017
The ghosts of all those who died liberating that second rate Continent will suffice https://t.co/4XNA8Yw7rd
— Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) May 30, 2017
Strangely not in the native pan-European languages of German and Russian. https://t.co/2DFz56ru3J
— (((≠))) (@ThomasHCrown) May 30, 2017
But don’t get mad at Europe over the sign (at least not too much). It’s Bremmer who decided to post this on Memorial Day:
the best part of Ian Bremmer is when he rips off six month old tweets and doesn't credit the original poster for cheap RT's https://t.co/CmRoB1lier
— Adam H. Johnson (@adamjohnsonNYC) May 29, 2017
Now compare that sign above to this sign from Omaha beach commemorating the anniversary of the D-Day landing in 2016 (AP Photo/Francois Mori):
Now that’s how it’s done.
