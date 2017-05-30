Political scientist Ian Bremmer thinks America deserves this sign, on Memorial Day no less:

Oh really? Maybe Europe and the American left should be thanking America for sending its adults to liberate the continent on a day we remember those who gave all, eh?

But don’t get mad at Europe over the sign (at least not too much). It’s Bremmer who decided to post this on Memorial Day:

Now compare that sign above to this sign from Omaha beach commemorating the anniversary of the D-Day landing in 2016 (AP Photo/Francois Mori):

thankyou_ap

Now that’s how it’s done.

