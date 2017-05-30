Watch: President Trump sings along to "Star-Spangled Banner" at Memorial Day ceremony at Arlington Nat'l Cemetery https://t.co/bUoHsX8HJf — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 29, 2017

Just to prove there’s absolutely nothing libs won’t criticize President Trump over, here’s the reaction to his singing of the national anthem during yesterday’s Memorial Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.

He’s a “traitor”:

@JacquiGreen2016 @NBCNews @POTUS Sweetie, he's a traitor. There is no love for our nation no matter how many times he lip syncs the wrong words to Star Spangled Banner. — SuperJewGirl (@SuperJewGirl) May 29, 2017

“Insane”:

Seriously, he looks completely insane here, at Arlington, to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice. @POTUS it's about them, not you. https://t.co/HaUdVU25SM — Chaz Bono (@ChazBono) May 30, 2017

A “freaking idiot”:

@NBCNews He looks like a freaking idiot. OMG! — Resist4Humanity (@deejay90192) May 29, 2017

He “doesn’t even know the word” (he does):

@deejay90192 @NBCNews You're too kind. Mr. Five Draft Deferments is an ass🤡! He doesn't even know the words. Smh..🤦‍♀️ — ChrisE #DemForce (@chrysta10) May 29, 2017

Looks like an “8 year old”:

@DIanaDe22916693 @Hermann250 @NBCNews Looks like a grandfather taking his 8 year old grandkid to his first baseball game. Trump is a simp. — KeyserSozeBro (@KeyserSozeBro1) May 29, 2017

It’s “embarrassing”:

@NBCNews It's supposed to be a solemn ceremony, you don't sing along like it's the freaking super bowl!! OMG! How embarrassing for our country. Sad. — Jacqui Redner (@RednerJacqui) May 29, 2017

“No sense of decorum”:

The man has no sense of decorum, decency, or solemn respect for the brave men and women of our armed forces. https://t.co/tN71TKHZGL — lizfinger (@lizfinger1) May 29, 2017

“WTF”:

WTF IS HE DOING?!! He's at Arlington. Next to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. This ain't the World Series, you're not supposed to be HAPPY! https://t.co/bfBlh1o0Td — Jen (@ellewoodsruns) May 29, 2017

And finally, he’s a “douche”:

At a memorial service this douche decides to happily sing along like sixth grader. You know the one, who pooped in your shoe. https://t.co/YxeoTvUNf8 — Pandora Boxx (@ThePandoraBoxx) May 30, 2017

They’re unhinged.

***