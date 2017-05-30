Just to prove there’s absolutely nothing libs won’t criticize President Trump over, here’s the reaction to his singing of the national anthem during yesterday’s Memorial Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.

He’s a “traitor”:

“Insane”:

A “freaking idiot”:

He “doesn’t even know the word” (he does):

Looks like an “8 year old”:

It’s “embarrassing”:

“No sense of decorum”:

“WTF”:

And finally, he’s a “douche”:

They’re unhinged.

