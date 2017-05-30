Where’d this tweet go, Representative Ellison?

I guess I should've screencapped Rep. Ellison's self-own on Obamacare. Should've known he'd delete it. https://t.co/B8ngzE1KAo — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) May 30, 2017

No worries … the internet is forever:

But before he went full-coward with the delete, Twitter let him have it over his stunning lack of self-awareness:

A few thing. 1 This is a ridiculous take 2. ACA is still the law 3. A system can't be cruel, people can https://t.co/moNsznkGoU — Amy (@AmyOtto8) May 28, 2017

I thought you guys fixed that. https://t.co/5QF0WJl6nD — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) May 28, 2017

Obamacare is of course, the law of the land. https://t.co/S23khRFMRk — Bryan McGrath (@ConsWahoo) May 28, 2017