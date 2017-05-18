Planned Parenthood, call your office. This doesn’t seem like the best choice of words, ‘eh?

.@PPact couldn't come up with better wording than this?!

'our responsibility to use our superpowers to slay."#ppslaysbabies#defundPP pic.twitter.com/mIhkbWSASq — Students for Life (@Students4LifeHQ) May 18, 2017

The above is from their website promoting that Joss Whedon short film we told you about last night:

So it’s watch the film, share the film and exactly who gets slayed?!

Little hero slayers.

Defund them now https://t.co/wb3M0JYfN3 — Sandy (@RightGlockMom) May 18, 2017

There’s a new PP video out by SciFi director Joss Wheadon. Ironically, the title of the page is Watch. Share. Slay. https://t.co/KPI4SLkA1c — AUL (@AUL) May 17, 2017

Watch the video here:

Planned Parenthood has been around for 100 years. Here’s to fighting for the next 100. Or even not having to. #StandWithPP pic.twitter.com/sjaqtTWBFM — Joss Whedon (@joss) May 17, 2017

