Planned Parenthood, call your office. This doesn’t seem like the best choice of words, ‘eh?
.@PPact couldn't come up with better wording than this?!
'our responsibility to use our superpowers to slay."#ppslaysbabies#defundPP pic.twitter.com/mIhkbWSASq
The above is from their website promoting that Joss Whedon short film we told you about last night:
So it’s watch the film, share the film and exactly who gets slayed?!
Little hero slayers.
Defund them now https://t.co/wb3M0JYfN3
Wouldn't that mean that every single pregnant mother has a potential "hero inside?" #UnbornLivesMatter #ProLife https://t.co/5TkQEvvYxN
There’s a new PP video out by SciFi director Joss Wheadon. Ironically, the title of the page is Watch. Share. Slay. https://t.co/KPI4SLkA1c
Watch the video here:
Planned Parenthood has been around for 100 years. Here’s to fighting for the next 100. Or even not having to. #StandWithPP pic.twitter.com/sjaqtTWBFM
