Nancy Pelosi has joined a push to get Congress to censure President Trump:

Congress must censure @realDonaldTrump for his repulsive defense of white supremacy in the wake of #Charlottesville. — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) August 18, 2017

Just In: Nancy Pelosi introduces first resolution to censure President Trump for his Charlottesville remarks. pic.twitter.com/4iMMsQ2S9O — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 18, 2017

Pelosi’s support of censure is not far enough, according to many:

Not strong enough. He must be impeached! 😡 https://t.co/EyE6pGd6wD — AG (@sweetsmoke1) August 18, 2017

Nancy, impeachment is the way to go. — Edward L. Myers III (@myers_law) August 18, 2017

Start impeachment procedure, get this fraud out of office! — Roby Geroca (@robyg49) August 18, 2017

We need more then that.Impeachment! — beontime (@byron_teal) August 18, 2017

Impeachment would be better. Get him tf outta here. https://t.co/pxkMCavqxo — ReBecca Theodore (@FilmFatale_NYC) August 18, 2017

He should be impeached — Resist Together (@NakedPundit) August 18, 2017

We need more then a time out threat. #Impeachment is the right move https://t.co/VEowM767ea — We need a hero (@fancyfrog1337) August 18, 2017

We're past censure. It's time to press for his resignation or to demand his impeachment and his removal from office. The world is watching. — Sailcat (@Sailcat2) August 18, 2017

NO Congress MUST IMPEACH TRUMP NOW!!!! For being a NAZI!!! https://t.co/SohZMDHkv3 — Frank (@watercutter11) August 18, 2017

Why not just impeach 45 and stop procrastinating? This is not enough! https://t.co/ibq4CUCSWN — Elba (@sunshine916) August 18, 2017

Congress must impeach him — atamatico (@atamatico) August 18, 2017

Man, don't you just wish that someone had been bold enough to censure Hitler. I am sure it would've calmed him down. https://t.co/e456aCjbu4 — Sunsara Taylor (@SunsaraTaylor) August 18, 2017

Unfortunately censure isn't half enough! — Willow Mayhem (@willowmayhem) August 18, 2017

The Resistance has spoken, Rep. Pelosi!