Nancy Pelosi has joined a push to get Congress to censure President Trump:
Congress must censure @realDonaldTrump for his repulsive defense of white supremacy in the wake of #Charlottesville.
— Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) August 18, 2017
Just In: Nancy Pelosi introduces first resolution to censure President Trump for his Charlottesville remarks. pic.twitter.com/4iMMsQ2S9O
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 18, 2017
Clarification: Censure resolution introduced by @RepBonnie , @RepJayapal, @RepJerryNadler Dem. Leader @NancyPelosi issued stmt. of support.
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 18, 2017
Pelosi’s support of censure is not far enough, according to many:
Not strong enough. He must be impeached! 😡 https://t.co/EyE6pGd6wD
— AG (@sweetsmoke1) August 18, 2017
Nancy, impeachment is the way to go.
— Edward L. Myers III (@myers_law) August 18, 2017
Start impeachment procedure, get this fraud out of office!
— Roby Geroca (@robyg49) August 18, 2017
We need more then that.Impeachment!
— beontime (@byron_teal) August 18, 2017
Impeachment would be better. Get him tf outta here. https://t.co/pxkMCavqxo
— ReBecca Theodore (@FilmFatale_NYC) August 18, 2017
He should be impeached
— Resist Together (@NakedPundit) August 18, 2017
We need more then a time out threat. #Impeachment is the right move https://t.co/VEowM767ea
— We need a hero (@fancyfrog1337) August 18, 2017
We're past censure. It's time to press for his resignation or to demand his impeachment and his removal from office. The world is watching.
— Sailcat (@Sailcat2) August 18, 2017
NO Congress MUST IMPEACH TRUMP NOW!!!! For being a NAZI!!! https://t.co/SohZMDHkv3
— Frank (@watercutter11) August 18, 2017
Why not just impeach 45 and stop procrastinating? This is not enough! https://t.co/ibq4CUCSWN
— Elba (@sunshine916) August 18, 2017
Not. Good. Enough. #InvokeThe25th https://t.co/BHRdhze2KE
— Rachel Cunningham (@RCHanoi) August 18, 2017
Congress must impeach him
— atamatico (@atamatico) August 18, 2017
No. Impeach him. https://t.co/3agRBmF7rd
— Oz Donald (@_AlphaZulu_) August 18, 2017
Impeach not "Censure" Not enough! #ImpeachTrump https://t.co/oVKOXgrUvP
— Grey Witch (@stonekoldsoul) August 18, 2017
Man, don't you just wish that someone had been bold enough to censure Hitler. I am sure it would've calmed him down. https://t.co/e456aCjbu4
— Sunsara Taylor (@SunsaraTaylor) August 18, 2017
Unfortunately censure isn't half enough!
— Willow Mayhem (@willowmayhem) August 18, 2017
