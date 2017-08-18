The push to remove Confederate monuments around the country is well under way, but that initiative is reportedly being extended even to things that are perceived to resemble Confederate symbols:

Confederate flag 'looking' tiles to be removed from subway https://t.co/TQRXqBFN4W pic.twitter.com/2bapbdYgc4 — Fox5NY (@fox5ny) August 18, 2017

Oh for God's sake this is getting ridiculous. https://t.co/ocZynX91nF — Jeff B/DDHQ (@EsotericCD) August 18, 2017

In a statement to Fox 5 News the MTA says: “These are not confederate flags, it is a design based on geometric forms that represent the “Crossroads of the World” and to avoid absolutely any confusion we will modify them to make that absolutely crystal clear.”

Yes that's the problem with the subways in NY. https://t.co/EzHEAbAPJ8 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) August 18, 2017

That should solve all of MTAs problems. 100%. Totally. https://t.co/cBNUyh9QGd — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) August 18, 2017

The MTA can't afford to maintain its subways, but can spare the money and manpower to remove tiles that LOOK LIKE CONFEDERATE FLAGS. https://t.co/gpzIETzrru — Brooke Rogers 🌻 (@bkerogers) August 18, 2017

