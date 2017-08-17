The Democrat Resistance continues to seek for angles for which to impeach President Trump, and Rep. Steve Cohen thinks he may have found one:
After comments on #Charlottesville , I'll be introducing Articles of #Impeachment against #Trump. No good Nazis or Klansmen! #ImpeachTrump pic.twitter.com/x6pWL35evL
— Steve Cohen (@RepCohen) August 17, 2017
Jenna Jameson, never one to mince words, let Cohen have it:
Your party gave birth to the Klan, you soft skulled moon bat. https://t.co/J8FEKAgzTD
— Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) August 17, 2017
#MicDrop
If I can't call someone a soft skulled moon bat this week, then I'm not trying hard enough. Thank you so very much!!! 🙌🏻
— Susan Duncan (@figuregirl101) August 17, 2017
This needs to be a hashtag. #softskulledmoonbat
— John Colaw (@LASJayhawk) August 17, 2017