The Democrat Resistance continues to seek for angles for which to impeach President Trump, and Rep. Steve Cohen thinks he may have found one:

Jenna Jameson, never one to mince words, let Cohen have it:

Your party gave birth to the Klan, you soft skulled moon bat. https://t.co/J8FEKAgzTD — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) August 17, 2017

#MicDrop

If I can't call someone a soft skulled moon bat this week, then I'm not trying hard enough. Thank you so very much!!! 🙌🏻 — Susan Duncan (@figuregirl101) August 17, 2017