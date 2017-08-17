There have been many statues of confederate figures in U.S. history that have been either vandalized or removed by cities recently, but the vandalism has apparently expanded to non-confederate historical figures, according to a Chicago alderman:
Lincoln statue found burned on #Chicago's South Side: Alderman https://t.co/PwrIiCnjia pic.twitter.com/jFQmWTbF9R
— NBC Chicago (@nbcchicago) August 17, 2017
Ugh. Confirmed:
And this is what #TheWaronStatues has come to… https://t.co/38ePjtkKQ9
— Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) August 17, 2017
How pathetic.
It's about a hatred of America, not racism or Nazis. https://t.co/PEZifVYFwz
— John Cardillo (@johncardillo) August 17, 2017
True. It's pure hatred for United States.
— Vic Lyn🥀🇺🇸🗽🖤 (@viclyn529) August 17, 2017
This is a testament of our public schools educational system.
— Truck Nation (@trucknation13) August 17, 2017
this is going to get ginned up and they'll start attacking anyone they think is on the right
— JODY (@mo2g) August 17, 2017
What is the message here?
We don't know US History or we like to destroy stuff cuz it's fun. https://t.co/kFXt3kxg8G
— BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) August 17, 2017
This is what it looks like when the slope becomes slippery. This dude freed the damn slaves@GiannoCaldwell @handymayhem @StacyOnTheRight https://t.co/yvQPh3JcPQ
— Will. Power (@KIR_bigg50) August 17, 2017
Public school system in Chicago on display. #Classic https://t.co/d0Y1IxpZRz
— JC (@brewpackred) August 17, 2017
Wow, not even #Lincoln is safe. Our education system is a complete failure. https://t.co/2y1iPqAJqc
— Steve Trammell (@GMSteveTrammell) August 17, 2017