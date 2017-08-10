As we’ve reported previously, Sarah Palin filed a defamation lawsuit against the New York Times following a now “corrected” editorial in which the editorial board tied Palin to the shooting of Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords. The paper published similar claims previously, but the Times’ is reportedly taking this laughable approach:

The New York Times is claiming the Palin case should be dismissed because it is unreasonable to assume the Editors read the New York Times. https://t.co/QyuRd9HFmd — Lee Doren (@LDoren) August 10, 2017

Wait, come again…

Lets see if I've got this straight It is unreasonable to think that the editors of the New York Times read the New York Times? https://t.co/MtHrQqCiny — David Burton (@HalfTangible) August 10, 2017

Apparently that’s something that a reasonable person wouldn’t expect to happen:

Here’s what that section of the Times’ motion to dismiss the case says:

For example, the Complaint alleges that the allegedly false statement of fact that are the subject of the Complaint were contradicted by information already set forth in prior news stories published by the Times. However, these prior stories arguably would only evidence actual malice if the person(s) who wrote the editorial were aware of them.

The NY Times should really start encouraging its editors to read the NY Times more!

Am I alone in finding this totally crazy? https://t.co/34D5rpBD99 — Lee Doren (@LDoren) August 10, 2017

I'm sorry Lee, I thought you were making a joke. But it is actually true. Amazing. — Jeffrey (@Imusually) August 10, 2017

SOMEBODY has to read it. — PegLeg™ (@PegLegPilot) August 10, 2017

Imagine if we had someone calles a "media reporter" to mock this argument on his own show. @brianstelter https://t.co/34D5rpBD99 — Lee Doren (@LDoren) August 10, 2017

Also, the Times’ argument for dismissal of the case doesn’t appear to be going well: