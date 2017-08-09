Yesterday, President Trump threatened the North Korean leader with “fire and fury”, and today Secretary of Defense James Mattis put Kim Jong-un on notice this way:

Mattis stmt: North Korea "should cease any consideration of actions that will lead to the end of the regime and destruction of its people" — Dan Merica (@danmericaCNN) August 9, 2017

Mattis stmt: North Korea's "actions will continue to be grossly overmatched by ours and would lose any arms race or conflict it initiates.” — Robert Costa (@costareports) August 9, 2017

Mattis serves notice on North Korea that it would find itself "grossly overmatched" and "would lose any arms race or conflict it initiates.” — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) August 9, 2017

Full statement from Defense Secretary Jim Mattis just now on the situation with North Korea. A warning and a call for deescalation. pic.twitter.com/dCoR14MrMW — Dan Lamothe (@DanLamothe) August 9, 2017

Mattis certainly didn’t mince any words, as usual.

Mad Dog does not play around. https://t.co/5uXyUWq0a1 — John Bachman (@JohnB_Newsmax) August 9, 2017