The words “fire and fury” will certainly be at the top of Twitter’s trending topics Tuesday afternoon following President Trump’s warning to North Korea not to make any more threats or else “be met with fire and fury” like the world has never seen before.

JUST IN: On North Korea POTUS says they "best not make anymore threats…they will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen." pic.twitter.com/URq00YwWeB — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) August 8, 2017

BREAKING: Trump: If NKorea escalates nuclear threat, 'they will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen.' — The Associated Press (@AP) August 8, 2017

Trump statement on North Korea pic.twitter.com/tyCZzTWtsY — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) August 8, 2017

The world has seen plenty of fire and fury; between 60 and 80 million people died because of WWII. 100k+ from nuke bombs. Scary high bar. — Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) August 8, 2017

in re @Potus "fire and fury" comment, can't make a joke. Just can't. Tomorrow on @hereandnow, already planned: the anniversary of #Nagasaki — Robin Young (@hereandnowrobin) August 8, 2017

This is exactly how the apocalypse occurs. — janey v. ❄ (@nycjaneyvee) August 8, 2017

OH in the newsroom: we're all gonna die — nina gregory (@ninaberries) August 8, 2017

The president’s comment came just hours after a report that North Korea has produced a miniaturized nuclear warhead that could be delivered via ballistic missile.

Breaking: North Korea has produced a miniaturized nuclear warhead that can fit inside its missiles, analysts say https://t.co/lPbtrU6dJr — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 8, 2017

This cannot be allowed. This is the red line. https://t.co/CQtMCh9KeZ — Federalist Musket (@Patriot_Musket) August 8, 2017

Politico’s Seung Min Kim noted that this might not be the best time for Twitter to do its thing and make jokes.

Your Twitter jokes are not funny. — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) August 8, 2017

If you're tweeting jokes about the North Korean situation right now, you're seriously doing it wrong. — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) August 8, 2017

Maybe some people just tend to deal with stressful situations by resorting to humor … or, maybe they just can’t stop themselves.

The Fire and the Fury

2 Fire 2 Fury

The Fire and the Fury: Pyongyang Drift

Fire & Furious

Fire Five

Fire & Fury 6

Furious 7

The Fate of the — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) August 8, 2017

Coincidentally "Fire and Fury" are doing the two girl show at Club Risqué tonight! #NorthKorea — JCorrado (@ForzaCorrado) August 8, 2017

"Fire and Fury", I thought these were the girls from the pee tape? #OrangeJuliusCaesar #ImpeachandReplace — TheCynicalOptimist (@OneCynicalGuy) August 8, 2017

Fire and Fury sounds like a knockoff car race DVD you'd buy on Canal Street — Andy Doherty (@AllThingsAndy) August 8, 2017

So disappointed to click in and see that "Fire and Fury" wasn't just the official name of the upcoming Fast 9 — Natalie Finn (@natfinnonE) August 8, 2017

I like the James Taylor acoustic version of "fire and fury" — amy walter (@amyewalter) August 8, 2017

I'm fairly certain "fire and fury" is the name of Trump's favored fake orange tan spray — Chris (@LCSeward) August 8, 2017

maybe Fire and Fury are the names of new Gladiators. 🤞🏻🤞🏻🤞🏻 — Andi McLellan (@AndiMcLellan) August 8, 2017

I for one hope that #FireAndFury are 90s WWF tag team that I've never heard of… — Ant Baker (@AntBaker) August 8, 2017

Trump says North Korea will be met with 'fire and fury.' Don't worry. Fire & Fury are just his nicknames for Steve Bannon and Rudy Giuliani — Burmba News (@BurmbaNews) August 8, 2017

"The back 9 will be met with fire, fury and frankly power, the likes of which this NJ golf course & my 17-day vacay have never seen before." — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) August 8, 2017

I wonder how long the "fire and fury" snark session will last. — RBe (@RBPundit) August 8, 2017

What’s strange is that people on social media didn’t seem to react at all hours earlier at the news that North Korea had successfully miniaturized a nuclear warhead; it took Trump’s response to get people talking, as if the threat didn’t exist until then … and frankly, it’s been a long time coming.

Good thing we addressed the North Korean problem under Obama. pic.twitter.com/WTyYeTKAoO — Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) August 8, 2017

* * *

