The words “fire and fury” will certainly be at the top of Twitter’s trending topics Tuesday afternoon following President Trump’s warning to North Korea not to make any more threats or else “be met with fire and fury” like the world has never seen before.

The president’s comment came just hours after a report that North Korea has produced a miniaturized nuclear warhead that could be delivered via ballistic missile.

Politico’s Seung Min Kim noted that this might not be the best time for Twitter to do its thing and make jokes.

Maybe some people just tend to deal with stressful situations by resorting to humor … or, maybe they just can’t stop themselves.

What’s strange is that people on social media didn’t seem to react at all hours earlier at the news that North Korea had successfully miniaturized a nuclear warhead; it took Trump’s response to get people talking, as if the threat didn’t exist until then … and frankly, it’s been a long time coming.

* * *

