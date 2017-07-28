As we mentioned earlier today, the failure to repeal Obamacare led Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy to praise the cure for all ills:

Last night proved, once again, that there is no anxiety or sadness or fear you feel right now that cannot be cured by political action. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) July 28, 2017

The parody N. Korea account @DPRK_News hit it out of the park here:

US senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut province endorses Juche Idea of Great Leader Kim Il-Sung, political action as cure for all human ills https://t.co/e0wRit5yD6 — DPRK News Service (@DPRK_News) July 28, 2017

Boom!