Bernie Sanders set his sights on Republicans who want to repeal and replace Obamacare today sharing this story:

Unbelievably, Republicans aren't content with this disgraceful situation. They want to make it even worse. https://t.co/InyhVROH6h — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) July 24, 2017

“Disgraceful situation”?

By "this disgraceful situation," you mean life under ObamaCare? https://t.co/OneP3hHT2G — James Taranto (@jamestaranto) July 24, 2017

Reminder: 'This disgraceful situation' he's talking about is Obamacare https://t.co/vOta2C4jdI — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 24, 2017

Sanders can be so helpful sometimes.

Which party rammed through the law that caused this "disgraceful situation" again? https://t.co/j1rBffpApg — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) July 24, 2017

These are the people Medicaid was created for. Imagine the quality of care they could get if Dems didn't waste its resources on middle class https://t.co/j1rBffpApg — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) July 24, 2017

Hello Senator Sanders, remind us again how you voted on ObamaCare which is the "disgraceful situation" you're referring to. https://t.co/THKtXRrkh1 — RBe (@RBPundit) July 24, 2017

So ObamaCare's a disgrace. Got it. — JWF (@JammieWF) July 24, 2017

And of course blue check journalists are pointing that out to Sanders en masse, right? Nah:

Look at all the journalists snarking at Bernie Sanders in the responses on how he voted for the "disgraceful situation." (There are none) https://t.co/THKtXRrkh1 — RBe (@RBPundit) July 24, 2017

Shocker!