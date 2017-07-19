The Resistance in Congress refuses to stop resisting:
Not impeachment yet, but @RepCohen & some House Dems are this am introducing "Resolution of No Confidence" in Trump to mark first 6 months
— Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) July 19, 2017
Watch: Cohen is holding a news conference introducing "Resolution of No Confidence in President Donald J. Trump" >>https://t.co/eivpJwjCuf pic.twitter.com/ywgNwbiPT4
— WMC Action News 5 (@WMCActionNews5) July 19, 2017
Uh oh, Trump’s in trouble now:
#HappeningNow: Our press conference introducing a Resolution of #NoConfidence in President Donald #Trump. Watch: https://t.co/E5Ma7Y4ISk pic.twitter.com/NPnaweY2Ip
— Steve Cohen (@RepCohen) July 19, 2017
Cali @RepJudyChu, as Dems unveil no-confidence rez: "We are drawing a line that Trump's behavior does not reflect who we are as a country."
— Michael Mathes (@MichaelMathes) July 19, 2017
That’s not exactly the impeachment so many Dems are demanding, and it might be a bigger deal if the U.S. were the U.K.:
Has anyone alerted the Crown? https://t.co/wCLH0Snb0T
— Sen. Frank Niceley (@SenFrankNiceley) July 19, 2017
a no-confidence motion? Very prime ministerial!
— Avinash Gavai (@Rantaramic) July 19, 2017
That's it then he's done https://t.co/YX20GLVJJu
— Tim Kravchenko (@Tim_Kravchenko) July 19, 2017
Lol😂😂😂😂 it will mean more if they stomp their feet. Lol😂😂😂
— Vae victis (@thelawanon) July 19, 2017