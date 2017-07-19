Dozens of GOP senators went to the White House today to meet with President Trump:

Bus on Capitol plaza ready to take GOP senators to WH for midday lunch with Trump on health care pic.twitter.com/a3YjevCMnL — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 19, 2017

The president tried to rally the Republican troops to repeal and replace Obamacare:

Inaction not an option, Pres Trump tells GOP Senators. We should not leave town unless we have a plan. We're close, he tells them. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) July 19, 2017

.@POTUS: "For 7 years you promised the American people that you would repeal ObamaCare… Inaction is not an option." pic.twitter.com/WYYBxh3Eed — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 19, 2017

Pres Trump urges GOP Senators not to leave town on August recess until a bill to repeal and replace ObamaCare is passed. pic.twitter.com/3nKZbYe8Uq — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) July 19, 2017

Trump also fired a shot across the bow of select GOP senators:

President Trump on @SenDeanHeller (seated next to him): "Look, he wants to remain a Senator. Doesn't he?" pic.twitter.com/9yf9f7GZvP — CSPAN (@cspan) July 19, 2017

Says he was surprised to hear some of his Senate friends come out against repeal & replace. Says they may not be his friends much longer. pic.twitter.com/JkorYUY3il — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) July 19, 2017

Trump to GOP senators: Any senator who votes against starting debate is telling America you're fine w/Obamacare. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 19, 2017

Stay tuned!