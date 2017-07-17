A couple days ago, Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy used the word “evil” to describe what he said are lies from the GOP and VP Mike Pence:

Pence, setting a baseline for huge lies about health care laws, brought a flashback to the table in response:

Trending

The 2014 “Lie of the Year” keeps on haunting the Dems.

Murphy (and other Dems) have been slamming Republicans for proposing a reduction in the rate of increase in Medicare spending, which Dems call a “spending cut.”

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: If you like your plan you can keep itMike PenceObamaCareSen. Chris Murphy