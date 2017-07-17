A couple days ago, Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy used the word “evil” to describe what he said are lies from the GOP and VP Mike Pence:

I'm going to say it – there is real evil in the epidemic rate of lying that is going on right now. This is not normal. https://t.co/ifkV1GWAUH — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) July 15, 2017

Pence, setting a baseline for huge lies about health care laws, brought a flashback to the table in response:

You mean like, "If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor."? 🤥 https://t.co/GUpFKhe7pz — Vice President Pence (@VP) July 17, 2017

The 2014 “Lie of the Year” keeps on haunting the Dems.

Or "the ACA will save the average family $2500 a year in premiums" https://t.co/mWqlKsfdx4 — Paul M. (@ArizonaPaul) July 18, 2017

Murphy (and other Dems) have been slamming Republicans for proposing a reduction in the rate of increase in Medicare spending, which Dems call a “spending cut.”