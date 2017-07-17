It was a safe bet that Hollywood would applaud Bill Nye for turning his “science” focus on gender identity on his Netflix show “Bill Nye Saves the World,” and sure enough:

We covered part of the reason Nye’s been nominated at the time (while also covering our eyes and ears), and it’s still no less cringe-worthy:

Nye’s certainly not being nominated for any awards for his definition of science.

