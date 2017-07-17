It was a safe bet that Hollywood would applaud Bill Nye for turning his “science” focus on gender identity on his Netflix show “Bill Nye Saves the World,” and sure enough:

Bill Nye Gets Emmy Nomination For ‘Sexual Spectrum’ Episode https://t.co/wI2NL1gnVU pic.twitter.com/ETC5kUz38C — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 17, 2017

U gotta be kidding me… https://t.co/rSjsXIEeo4 — Pollux Chung (@polluxc) July 17, 2017

We covered part of the reason Nye’s been nominated at the time (while also covering our eyes and ears), and it’s still no less cringe-worthy:

This unwatchable dreck was nominated for an Emmy. @BillNyeSaveshttps://t.co/V3L2026MPy — PragerU (@prageru) July 17, 2017

Nye’s certainly not being nominated for any awards for his definition of science.

Of course it was. He's a good soldier for far-left causes, so he gets a prize. — Jackie (@Fair_and_Biased) July 17, 2017

it's like Nobel peace prize, anyone can get nominated for their politics, even has a shot at the title. — Phillip (@0xyartes) July 17, 2017

This is the downfall of the entertainment industry. https://t.co/HbhFOigXly — Napoleon Jonamite (@NapJonamite) July 17, 2017

Btw, Bill Nye got an Emmy nomination for this pic.twitter.com/L1s6dOItc9 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 16, 2017

And there goes the Emmies. pic.twitter.com/9LWt8qOVxb — BattleAxe (@BattleAxe00) July 17, 2017