The changing of a longtime dress code rule in the House of Representatives was celebrated by Democrat women today:
Hse Dem women all wearing sleeveless dresses/blouses after changes made to Hse dress code policy pic.twitter.com/QHSrIWh7sI
— Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 14, 2017
Do they realize that they’re saying?
Thank you, Paul Ryan, champion of women. https://t.co/GjEYLAyAg4
— Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) July 14, 2017
This rally to to thank Paul Ryan for the freedom Nancy Pelosi denied them is really heartwarming https://t.co/ySz6fQ3DuI
— PoliMath (@politicalmath) July 14, 2017
Ha! Why a previous speaker didn’t make the change is anybody’s guess:
Thank God that Paul Ryan saved these women from the oppressive rules that Nancy Pelosi insisted on enforcing. https://t.co/YpgfO5UiOD
— (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) July 14, 2017
After Nancy Pelosi made them burn to death, Paul Ryan freed them from their bondage. https://t.co/AqGLNm24LL
— David Rutz (@DavidRutz) July 14, 2017
Any of them ask why @NancyPelosi refused to allow them to do this while she was Speaker? https://t.co/FzQzeJF61b
— Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) July 14, 2017
Maybe some intrepid reporter can ask Pelosi why she didn’t make the change years ago.
Take THAT, @nancypelosi https://t.co/UCtxzvAbh1
— Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) July 14, 2017
Glad to see them celebrate the new dress code that Paul Ryan gave and Nancy Pelosi withheld from them https://t.co/joodaPXEbY
— Tim Kravchenko (@Tim_Kravchenko) July 14, 2017
More liberation by Republicans https://t.co/deMb2mOdvU
— The Real Bepo (D) (@TheRealBepo) July 14, 2017
"Thank you, @GOP for doing what @NancyPelosi and @TheDemocrats failed to do!" https://t.co/MsHBiyZjM8
— Eric Spencer (@JustEric) July 14, 2017
Paul Ryan lifts the yolk of Nancy Pelosi's oppression!
Also, voters are electing children.
— Grant Bosse (@grantbosse) July 14, 2017
This is a perfect microcosm of everything wrong with modern politics: Virtue signaling now after silence when Pelosi enforced same rules. https://t.co/NcxkSQExAX
— Josh Jiron (@hosesway) July 14, 2017