The changing of a longtime dress code rule in the House of Representatives was celebrated by Democrat women today:

Hse Dem women all wearing sleeveless dresses/blouses after changes made to Hse dress code policy pic.twitter.com/QHSrIWh7sI — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 14, 2017

Do they realize that they’re saying?

Thank you, Paul Ryan, champion of women. https://t.co/GjEYLAyAg4 — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) July 14, 2017

This rally to to thank Paul Ryan for the freedom Nancy Pelosi denied them is really heartwarming https://t.co/ySz6fQ3DuI — PoliMath (@politicalmath) July 14, 2017

Ha! Why a previous speaker didn’t make the change is anybody’s guess:

Thank God that Paul Ryan saved these women from the oppressive rules that Nancy Pelosi insisted on enforcing. https://t.co/YpgfO5UiOD — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) July 14, 2017

After Nancy Pelosi made them burn to death, Paul Ryan freed them from their bondage. https://t.co/AqGLNm24LL — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) July 14, 2017

Any of them ask why @NancyPelosi refused to allow them to do this while she was Speaker? https://t.co/FzQzeJF61b — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) July 14, 2017

Maybe some intrepid reporter can ask Pelosi why she didn’t make the change years ago.

Glad to see them celebrate the new dress code that Paul Ryan gave and Nancy Pelosi withheld from them https://t.co/joodaPXEbY — Tim Kravchenko (@Tim_Kravchenko) July 14, 2017

More liberation by Republicans https://t.co/deMb2mOdvU — The Real Bepo (D) (@TheRealBepo) July 14, 2017

Paul Ryan lifts the yolk of Nancy Pelosi's oppression!

Also, voters are electing children. — Grant Bosse (@grantbosse) July 14, 2017