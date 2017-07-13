As we told you earlier, Paul Begala’s really sounding the alarm about the threat from Russia. However, back when a certain Republican was sounding the same alarm things were different:

You can't make this stuff up. pic.twitter.com/rPY9mnkose — Luxury Yacht Owner (@CounterMoonbat) July 13, 2017

Shot 2012:

POTUS nails Mitt for saying Russia our #1 geostrategic threat. "The 1980's called. They want their foreign policy back." Bam! — Paul Begala (@PaulBegala) October 23, 2012

Chaser 2017:

Clinton ally Paul Begala: Trump should consider bombing Russia https://t.co/7TLVN1qDA6 pic.twitter.com/wsvO66Q9FN — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) July 13, 2017

‘Bam’ indeed! *Eye roll*

A dizzying turn of events.