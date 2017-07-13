As we told you earlier, Paul Begala’s really sounding the alarm about the threat from Russia. However, back when a certain Republican was sounding the same alarm things were different:
You can't make this stuff up. pic.twitter.com/rPY9mnkose
— Luxury Yacht Owner (@CounterMoonbat) July 13, 2017
Shot 2012:
POTUS nails Mitt for saying Russia our #1 geostrategic threat. "The 1980's called. They want their foreign policy back." Bam!
— Paul Begala (@PaulBegala) October 23, 2012
Chaser 2017:
Clinton ally Paul Begala: Trump should consider bombing Russia https://t.co/7TLVN1qDA6 pic.twitter.com/wsvO66Q9FN
— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) July 13, 2017
‘Bam’ indeed! *Eye roll*
Good grief. They can literally make you dizzy sometimes.@PaulBegala#MSM #YouDontMatterAnymore
— Marie Brown (@pjam57) July 13, 2017
holy Whiplash Batman https://t.co/TuWVhlO4Aa
— d (@teamwarmsocks) July 13, 2017
A dizzying turn of events.