As we told you a couple days ago, Black Lives Matter activist DeRay McKesson was stunned by something about the new “Planet of the Apes” movie:

DeRay Mckesson appalled that ‘Planet of the Apes’ culturally re-appropriated his trademark blue vest https://t.co/j5d2Dg1ySK — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 11, 2017

McKesson recognized the blue vest immediately! Tariq Nasheed agreed:

Does the new Planet of the Apes poster have racially coded messages?Notice the #BlackLivesMatter symbolism.Notice the ape with the blue vest pic.twitter.com/8dnr42OxjK — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) July 10, 2017

But McKesson, after being informed that blue vests have been a part of the movie franchise for decades, has come to see that maybe it wasn’t about him after all:

Now, with the #PlanetOfTheApes poster & toy, I was contacted by folks within Hollywood who thought there was an issue, hence those tweets. — deray mckesson (@deray) July 12, 2017

After speaking with even more people about the history of the film, I deleted the tweets. — deray mckesson (@deray) July 12, 2017

So people in Hollywood are to blame?

"Instead of me apologizing for my tweets that I posted on my twitter, I'm going to blame someone else for my own misjudgments" https://t.co/wtoCoivVyB — .Nicole (@LyrAKAlly_Pink) July 12, 2017

That's a weird way to say Tariq Nasheed. https://t.co/cTqWWER5MC — Cream City Casey (@moderndaybc) July 12, 2017

That's what happens when your first reaction is outrage instead of logic. https://t.co/HNvxRjyx0E — Mcfly (@Sleepyjoe55) July 12, 2017

Just say you were wrong and keep it moving https://t.co/En3efiC0E6 — kimbella (@ShonThaDoll) July 12, 2017

On to the next movie franchise: