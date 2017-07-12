As we told you a couple days ago, Black Lives Matter activist DeRay McKesson was stunned by something about the new “Planet of the Apes” movie:

McKesson recognized the blue vest immediately! Tariq Nasheed agreed:

But McKesson, after being informed that blue vests have been a part of the movie franchise for decades, has come to see that maybe it wasn’t about him after all:

Trending

So people in Hollywood are to blame?

On to the next movie franchise:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: deray mckessonPlanet of the Apes