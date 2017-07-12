As we told you a couple days ago, Black Lives Matter activist DeRay McKesson was stunned by something about the new “Planet of the Apes” movie:
DeRay Mckesson appalled that ‘Planet of the Apes’ culturally re-appropriated his trademark blue vest https://t.co/j5d2Dg1ySK
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 11, 2017
McKesson recognized the blue vest immediately! Tariq Nasheed agreed:
Does the new Planet of the Apes poster have racially coded messages?Notice the #BlackLivesMatter symbolism.Notice the ape with the blue vest pic.twitter.com/8dnr42OxjK
— Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) July 10, 2017
But McKesson, after being informed that blue vests have been a part of the movie franchise for decades, has come to see that maybe it wasn’t about him after all:
Now, with the #PlanetOfTheApes poster & toy, I was contacted by folks within Hollywood who thought there was an issue, hence those tweets.
— deray mckesson (@deray) July 12, 2017
After speaking with even more people about the history of the film, I deleted the tweets.
— deray mckesson (@deray) July 12, 2017
So people in Hollywood are to blame?
"Instead of me apologizing for my tweets that I posted on my twitter, I'm going to blame someone else for my own misjudgments" https://t.co/wtoCoivVyB
— .Nicole (@LyrAKAlly_Pink) July 12, 2017
That's a weird way to say Tariq Nasheed. https://t.co/cTqWWER5MC
— Cream City Casey (@moderndaybc) July 12, 2017
That's what happens when your first reaction is outrage instead of logic. https://t.co/HNvxRjyx0E
— Mcfly (@Sleepyjoe55) July 12, 2017
Just say you were wrong and keep it moving https://t.co/En3efiC0E6
— kimbella (@ShonThaDoll) July 12, 2017
On to the next movie franchise:
Sci-fi franchises can't stop referencing Deray. pic.twitter.com/34veKqX9dy
— neontaster (@neontaster) July 11, 2017