Attorney General for most of the Obama presidency, Eric Holder, just sent a message to the FBI:

To the career men & women at DOJ/FBI: your actions and integrity will be unfairly questioned. Be prepared, be strong. Duty. Honor. Country. — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) June 30, 2017

Obama's Attorney General warns FBI employees: Be strong, your integrity will be unfairly questioned https://t.co/uQEU8l3VIV pic.twitter.com/ZXXVbua72b — The Hill (@thehill) June 30, 2017

What to make of that? Instapundit scores with this comparison:

This is like Fat Tony reminding people not to squeal. https://t.co/LLAKpyzQd9 — Instapundit.com (@instapundit) June 30, 2017

HAHAHA! Perfect!

The guy that sent guns to Mexican drug cartels, has a message for DOJ/FBI personnel.https://t.co/jyUYpQF0C3@instapundit — illegalDeetz (@tahDeetz) June 30, 2017

If their actions have been above reproach they will be fine. What is concerning is Holder warning them like this. What is he worried about? — Marla Blady (@MarlaBlady) June 30, 2017