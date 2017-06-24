As politicians and gun control advocates on the left have demonstrated time and time again, they’re big fans of pushing the “gun show loophole” narrative. Larry Elder, using information learned in the wake of an attack on a police officer at an airport in Flint, Michigan this week, pulled the rug out from under that particular myth:

Trending

GREAT question!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: gun controlgun show loopholeLarry Elder