“Obamacare architect” Jonathan Gruber is doing a bit of lecturing to the Republican Senate about how they’re handling the effort to repeal and replace Obamacare. Gruber’s self-unawareness is simply stunning:

VIDEO – Gruber: Secret GOP Health Care Process a ‘Middle Finger to Representative Democracy’ https://t.co/lY0ZuiHMXX — Grabien (@GrabienMedia) June 22, 2017

Obamacare Architect Slams GOP's Secret Healthcare Process: 'A Middle Finger to Representative Democracy' https://t.co/rgqmrccxq2 — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@Deanofcomedy) June 22, 2017

He’s GOT to be kidding…

Same guy: "Lack of transparency is a huge political advantage….basically that was really, really critical to getting [ObamaCare] to pass" https://t.co/jmAgeV7LxF — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) June 22, 2017

Gruber on passing #ObamaCare with no transparency: "Call it the stupidity of the American voter for whatever" https://t.co/2QuVDX3civ — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) June 22, 2017

Really kind of amazing that @colbyhall doesn't include this context in his @Mediaite post. Is he unaware of it? — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) June 22, 2017

Also wonder why @CNN and @JohnBerman didn't have the old Gruber clip ready to play and ask Gruber about when he made this criticism? — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) June 22, 2017

Because JOURNALISM!